Four Seasons Hotel in Tribeca Unveils Luxury Specialty Suites

Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, the luxury lifestyle hotel located in the heart of Tribeca, reveals six new specialty suites designed by award-winning interior architect Bill Rooney and his team Bill Rooney Studio, Inc. The suites, including Metropolis, Tribeca and The Gotham Collection, recreate a luxurious Tribeca residential setting, each featuring a curated design honouring the craftsmanship and character of Downtown New York.

“Tribeca is the epicentre of New York’s art, culture and fashion scene and is one of the most vibrant areas of the city. As we designed our new suites, it was important for us to embrace the lifestyle of our neighbourhood to carefully embody the essence of its rich heritage, culture and architectural uniqueness,” says Thomas Carreras, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown. “Bill Rooney’s design vision was to honour the historic roots of the neighbourhood while offering a luxurious and residential living experience. Each suite has its own blueprint, thoughtfully designed with custom and handpicked décor that captures the spirit of Tribeca to transport and immerse guests into an authentic New York lifestyle.”

As one of Rooney’s final interior masterpieces, it was important to Carreras to honour his memory by bringing this tribute to his incredible career to life. Carreras and Rooney’s intention was to elevate every touchpoint throughout the suites. The captivating fusion of classic and contemporary design elements complement Rooney’s custom furniture designs. Mid-century modern inspired furniture was hand selected from famed designers, such as M.Vuillermoz Polyhedron’s 1960 mesmerizing, mahogany polyhedron shaped bar cabinet from France, a centrepiece as guests enter the Tribeca suite. Local artisans such as Mark Albrecht, Aguirre Design and Egg Collective were tapped to curate rich textures, colours, and finishes that are layered together to reflect a harmonious blend of old and new New York.

“Differentiation is not just a name or one design element – it is a story and orchestration of elements that resonates with every guest with whom we engage. Our design vision for these suites adds to and comfortably contrasts the existing serene interior architecture. The intimate aesthetic, which is more like a residence, is influenced by the Tribeca art scene, confident fashion, the forward-looking, bold spirit and vibrancy of New York City,” said Bill Rooney in a conversation about the new suite design earlier this year.

No detail within the suites is left untouched. Every design element feels like it could be found in a true New Yorker’s apartment. The modern art collection by curator Shashi Caudhill features artists such as Nan Godlin’s View By Night By My Window and Dovima Under the El by William Helburn. The suites are artfully curated with amenities to make the guest feel right at home. Within each suite there are retro wooden games, a Taschen library with beautiful art, travel and fashion books, and marble catchalls and accessories by Anastasio Home. The Metropolis and Tribeca suites also feature classic record players with epic record collections from iconic New York musicians for guests to enjoy as they get ready or relax with a glass of champagne.

The suite experience is elevated further by creating new wellness rituals for guests to have a serene place to come home to after a busy day exploring. Essential Fitness includes a Walden meditation cushion and yoga mat, while the new Ceremonial Soak Experience features bath salts by Bathorium with an affirmation card by Mindfulness by the Collective and sleek Auteur amenities. Guests can also relive their day or set an intention with the Five Minute Meditation Journal.

The suites are timeless, authentic, moody, soulful.