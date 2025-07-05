Head to Hollywood for just £473 return with TAP Air Portuga

TAP Air Portugal is offering an incredible promotion to Los Angeles until July 9, with prices starting from €549 euros (£473), including taxes, for round-trips to California.

This promotion – valid for flights between August 18, 2025 and March 30, 2026 – offers a unique opportunity to visit the Californian city, which is home to some of the world’s biggest movie stars.

British and Irish travellers can see how the rich and famous live in Tinseltown, check out the Hollywood stars along the walk of fame and experience the LA way of life characterised by health, fitness and outdoor activities – all for incredible return fares.

For more information about this incredible offer, visit https://www.flytap.com/discount-flights or contact your local travel agent.