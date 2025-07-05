ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES ANNOUNCES NEW CANADIAN ARCTIC EXPEDITION ABOARD WORLD VOYAGER

Atlas Ocean Voyages launches a brand-new polar expedition for 2026: the Canadian Arctic Discovery 17-night expedition aboard World Voyager, sailing September 21 from Kangerlussuaq, Greenland to St. John’s, Newfoundland. This once-in-a-lifetime journey offers explorers a rare opportunity to traverse the remote regions of the Canadian Arctic and Labrador, highlighting the untamed wilderness, rich cultural diversity, and unforgettable wildlife encounters.

This newly unveiled Arctic itinerary offers adventurous expedition experiences, including Zodiac safaris in Disco Bay and the Button Islands—prime habitats for polar bears, walrus, and whales—along with scenic ice cruising and black bear sightings in Nachvak Fjord. Travelers will immerse themselves in the rich cultures of Sisimiut and Qikiqtarjuaq, engaging with local artisans from diverse communities, including Greenlandic and Canadian Inuit, as well as Basque and French heritage groups. Highlights include ancient Inuit traditions, the historic Basque whaling station in Red Bay, and the unique charm of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon. Wildlife sightings, particularly of polar bears, migratory seabirds, and seals, are common during remote landings and Zodiac cruises. Additionally, travelers will explore the ruins of Hebron’s Moravian mission and the geological wonders of UNESCO-listed Gros Morne National Park, with several Captain’s Choice days allowing for spontaneous landings in the wild Arctic.

Additionally, Atlas starts its 2025 Arctic season this week and welcomes back two experienced Expedition Leaders:

Jonathan Zaccaria – A French spectrometry engineer turned polar guide, Jonathan brings over a decade of experience leading expeditions in Antarctica and the Arctic aboard World Voyager this summer. His polar career began at the famed Dumont d’Urville Station and includes multiple Antarctic overwintering’s.

Ekaterina Uryupova – Originally from Siberia, Katia holds a Ph.D. in Environmental Sciences. She has conducted research and fieldwork across both poles and leads the team aboard World Traveller. Her specialties include marine biology, climate science, and environmental advocacy through organizations like APECS and PYRN.

This epic Arctic exploration is a highlight of the line’s polar collection, with limited Arctic departures still available this season:

World Traveller – Tromsø to Longyearbyen | 9 nights | August 17, 2025

World Traveller – Longyearbyen Roundtrip | 9 nights | August 26, 2025

World Voyager – Kangerlussuaq to Reykjavík | 10 nights | August 19, 2025

Availability is extremely limited for the 2025 Arctic season. Secure your stateroom now to be part of these unforgettable polar adventures.

