Hrunalaug Hot Springs: Key Highlights and Experiences

Iceland is very small, yet it hosts so many amazing spots. Some of them cannot be witnessed anywhere else in the world.

Iceland is very rich in natural wonders, which locals treat as customary parts of their lives. Enjoying the hot springs, for instance, has become a part of many people’s daily routine in Iceland.

Some hot springs, called Hrunalaug, are really distinct in this context. Thus, it has become the primary subject of this article to make more people know about it. This is a 100% unique place that is worth special attention once you arrive in Iceland.

Where Is Hrunalaug?

As its title suggests, Hrunalaug Hot Spring is a stunning spot near the village of Flúðir in the Hrunamannahreppur region, located in the center of the southern part of Iceland.

Hrunalaug Hot Spring is very easy to reach from different locations:

- The road from the world-renowned Golden Circle will span approximately 13 km.

- If you plan to come here from Reykjavík, the distance is 100 km.

- The journey from Geysir to Hrunalaug Hot Spring will take approximately 30 km.

- The road from Gullfoss to Hrunalaug Hot Spring will span over 32 km.

Regardless of the chosen route, you can always witness and enjoy breathtaking views. Once you arrive at Hrunalaug Hot Spring, you can experience unparalleled relaxation.

What to Expect about Hrunalaug

Aside from the stunning landscapes near the Hrunalaug Hot Spring, there is another reason why this spot is invaluable. The water at this place is very rich in different mineral resources that help to ensure recreational and therapeutic effects for skin and muscles. That’s one of the reasons why people strive to come here from various corners of the globe.

Because of its unique water properties, excellent infrastructure, and stunning landscapes, Hrunalaug Hot Springs may be overcrowded. Because of its vast popularity, one visitor’s stay is limited to one hour and thirty minutes. However, private reservations give more time to enjoy the local superior waters.

At the same time, each visitor has to keep in mind some reasonable precautions and restrictions existing in the territory of Hrunalaug Hot Springs:

- Walking on the wet stones requires slowness and extra attention since this walking can be pretty slippery.

- Bringing the drinks in glass bottles to any of the pools is strictly prohibited.

- The visitor may not film the Hrunalaug Hot Springs using drones.

- It is always better to check the availability in advance. Sometimes, the pools dry almost entirely during the dry period. If this happens, the administration will post an announcement on the website.

However, you can book your private session in advance and even arrange a private celebration there.

Geology of Hrunalaug

The hot springs at this location have emerged like many others across the country. The local waters in Hrunalaug Hot Spring are warmed up by the geothermal activity under the Earth’s surface. The pools are located near areas of volcanic activity, which warms the pools, causing the temperature of local waters to vary from 32 оC to 42 оC. This is quite hot compared with many other similar hot springs across the country.

In fact, this spot features several pools:

- Laundry. This is the oldest part of Hrunalaug, which has the longest history and many tales. It was created and arranged by a local farmer, Stefán Jónsson, back in 1890. As its title suggests, this pool was created initially for washing laundry and bathing for the farmer’s family.

- Sheep. Now, we transfer to the second pool of Hrunalaug Hot Springs, created back in 1935 by another local farmer, Steindór Eiríksson. By the way, he was the grandfather of the current Hrunalaug owners. As its title suggests, this pool was initially created to bathe sheep to prevent scab. However, don’t worry; the washing routine for animals in this pool ended long ago, in the 1980s.

- Tourists. Today’s owners arranged the third and last pool at this location in 2017 to meet the steadily growing demand among tourists eager to bathe here. In 2023, this section of Hrunalaug was renovated entirely, making it larger, deeper, and more beautiful.

Price of Hrunalaug Hot Spring

Hrunalaug Hot Springs is currently privately owned. The spot has all the required infrastructure for superior rest, which is full of positive emotions and deep relaxation.

Currently, children 10 and younger can visit Hrunalaug Hot Springs absolutely for free. The ticket price for children 11-15 is 2000 ISK, and the cost for adults is 3000 ISK.

There is also an opportunity to order a private session that can be held before, during, or after opening hours. If you want to enjoy a one-hour private bathing session in one of the Hrunalaug Hot Springs pools before or after its opening hours, the price for this arrangement is 60 000 ISK. The same private hour during the opening hours will cost you 120 000 ISK before 14:00 and 180 000 ISK after 14:00. Every extra 30 minutes of bathing will cost you an extra 30 000 ISK. All private arrangements should be booked in advance.

Best Time to Visit Hrunalaug Hot Springs

The answer to this question wholly depends on your personal preferences. However, please note there are several bathing seasons at Hrunalaug Hot Springs throughout the year:

- Summer season lasts from May 1st to August 31st.

- The fall season spans from September 1st to October 31st.

- Winter season lasts from November 1st to March 14th.

- Spring season spans from March 15th to April 30th.

Ensure you align your plans with the seasons at Hrunalaug Hot Springs in advance. However, many tourists deliberately try to arrive at this place during the cold season when the contrast between the cold weather and hot waters is felt especially sharply.

Why Visit Hrunalaug?

First and foremost, this is a very cozy place where you can rest from the city bustle and forget about any of your routine plans. Another reason to visit Hrunalaug Hot Springs is that it is an exclusive opportunity to join with nature, more specifically, with natural wonder. Third, the surrounding landscapes are merely stunning.

In addition, this place is family-friendly. You can take your loved ones with you and even have a private celebration. Hrunalaug Hot Springs is perfect for people of different ages and tastes.

Bottom Line

Enjoying Hrunalaug Hot Springs is a 100% stress-free choice overall. The opportunity to enjoy the local waters is especially stunning during sunrise or sunset.

Don’t miss the chance to visit this fantastic place on Earth, especially if you plan a trip somewhere near the Golden Circle. Hrunalaug Hot Springs will add positive vibes to your life and ensure superior leisure time that is free from the city rush!