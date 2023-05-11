Hate travelling light? This new app means you no longer have to

Hotel cleaning policies have become stricter since COVID-19, meaning late check-ins and early check-outs are now the norm. This leaves travellers with the dilemma of packing light or carting heavy luggage around with them when they arrive or on the day they go home.

But thanks to a new app by travel tech start-up Stasher, you can now find, book and pay for luggage storage nearby in just a few clicks, meaning you get to enjoy more time on holiday bag-free.

Stasher, the pioneer of the sharing economy for luggage storage, connects travellers with secure and vetted local shops, businesses and hotels to store their luggage on a short-to-medium-term basis in 600+ cities worldwide including London, New York and Sydney.

The new app, now available on both Android and iOS free of charge, places the best features of Stasher’s website at customers’ fingertips on-the-go.

The process of finding and booking luggage storage can be completed in under a minute thanks to the app’s intuitive user interface, quick-pay enabled features and geolocation technology that recommends Stashpoints nearby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stashpoint locations are often just a few minutes’ walk from main tourist attractions, event venues and transport hubs, adding to the service’s convenience for travellers, including Premier Inn, Accor Hotels and the postal chain Mail Boxes Etc.

The price of luggage storage per item per day starts at £5.90, no matter its size or value. The fee covers the whole day the Stashpoint is open, with no additional costs for overnight storage. Each item is insured up to £1,000 against theft, loss or damage.

Customers can book luggage into a Stashpoint in advance or last-minute, but this may affect availability.

The company’s mission is to make luggage storage a core part of the travel experience, much like booking a hotel ahead of a trip, allowing travellers to spend more time exploring luggage-free.

Stasher also provides a financial boost to local economies via its trusted network of host businesses, supplying customers with a choice of over 3,000 Stashpoints. Host business pay nothing to list their vacant space on the platform.

Booking luggage storage with Stasher is up to 50 percent more affordable than using left luggage lockers and discounts on long-term bookings are available.

Commenting on the app launch, Co-Founder of Stasher Jacob Wedderburn-Day said:

“Our main goal at Stasher is to create a seamless modern travel experience for customers around the world. Our new app simplifies finding and booking luggage storage for our users and supports our ambition to grow our network of hosts even further in 2023 and beyond.”

You can download Stasher’s luggage storage app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.