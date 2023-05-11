World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 – Witness the wonder!

The biggest event in Hungary’s history, the World Athletics Championships will be held in 2023 in Budapest. From 19-27 August 2023, 2,000 athletes from more than 200 countries will come to Hungary to celebrate the Queen of Sports and take part in the third biggest sporting event in the world.

This is the first time that athletics’ top event will be held in Central Europe, in the brand new National Athletics Centre.

The World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 are about showing the world the best that Hungary has to offer, a true celebration of sport on a unique stage. With its world heritage sites and world-famous panorama, Budapest will provide the perfect backdrop for the athletes and fans. 14 sessions will be held in the purpose-built National Athletics Centre on the Danube bank, in the southern part of the city. A further six competitions will be organised in the beautiful city centre of Budapest, free of charge for the spectators, with the marathon and race walk events starting and finishing at Heroes’ Square.

The athletes will run through World Heritage sites of Budapest, with the panoramic view of Buda Castle in the background. The historic Buda Castle District is a wonderful attraction hiding real treasures. Visitors can find here the former home of kings, the Buda Castle Palace, the National Gallery and the Budapest History Museum. Andrássy Avenue, the widest street in the country, will have a starring role worthy of its name during the marathon competition. It is surrounded by majestic palaces, elegant shops and magnificent gardens. Here visitors will find the Opera House, or Heroes’ Square at the end of the street, with the fantastic Museum of Fine Arts and the Kunsthalle on either side. In addition to Pesti Broadway, many luxury brands have found a home here, and the Millennium underground railway, the first metro in continental Europe, runs under Andrássy Avenue.

The National Athletics Centre will be inaugurated in mid-June. The world-class track has been completed, the freshly laid Mondo surfaced, nine-lane course is extremely fast and unique in Hungary. With a distinctive interior design and a spectacular roof structure the facility is already a bright spot in the city.

Following the World Championships, the Danube bank will be accessible to all the residents and visitors of Budapest, thus the tangible legacy of the event will be a real experience. The National Athletics Centre and its surroundings will be a new landmark in the city. Thanks to the urban developments a new leisure park will be created in the area around the competition venue, where students, as well as the general public, runners and outdoor sports enthusiasts will have the opportunity to enjoy outdoor sports.

In 2023 Budapest is celebrating its 150th anniversary, another great reason for the world to visit the Hungarian capital this year. Alongside the World Athletics Championships, Budapest will offer a wide variety of activities for the visitors. The city of bridges is a melting pot of diverse Europe, with a unique character, culture and history. Budapest is also a capital where everything visitors need is within easy reach. Thanks to developments over the last decade, there is no part of the city that cannot be reached by public transport.

The whole country is well-connected. Hungary is placed in the heart of Europe: whether by air, rail, or road, it is easy to travel into the country, from Europe it takes only a few hours. Budapest’s Liszt Ferenc International Airport is one of the region’s hubs, with flights to all parts of Europe, and it also has an extensive overseas network, with connections to the United States, China and even Australia.