Hard Rock International Raises Over $1 Million for Breast Cancer Research

Hard Rock International, supporting the Hard Rock Heals Foundation®, the charitable arm of Hard Rock, announced that its 23rd annual PINKTOBER campaign raised over $1 million for breast cancer research.

Throughout the month of October, Hard Rock® Cafes, Hotels, Casinos and Rock Shops® hosted fundraising efforts, including limited-edition menu items, specially designed merchandise, a song writing contest and more, with proceeds benefiting national and local breast cancer charities. This is the second year in a row Hard Rock surpassed its own record, making this the largest single amount Hard Rock has raised since PINKTOBER’s inception in 2000, and adding to the millions of dollars donated throughout the history of the campaign.

“PINKTOBER is one of the most highly anticipated and celebrated times of year at Hard Rock. Each October, our company divisions and properties around the globe truly personify our mottos of “Love All – Serve All” and “Take Time To Be Kind” by joining together to support breast cancer awareness and research,” said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International. “This year, we were thrilled to amplify our team’s deep passion through partnerships with Chef Dominique Crenn and musician David Correy, who both share our PINKTOBER mission and have been personally impacted by breast cancer. We’re appreciative of their support to help raise awareness and donations for the American Cancer Society and related charities within our local communities.”

This PINKTOBER, Hard Rock Cafe teamed up with world-renowned French chef and breast cancer survivor, Dominique Crenn, to create a limited-time menu item of Baja Style Shrimp Tacos exclusively available at Hard Rock Cafe locations around the world. Chef Crenn also hosted a curated dinner series at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and Hard Rock Hotel New York. Limited-edition PINKTOBER-themed Hard Rock merchandise was sold in Rock Shops and online including t-shirts, hats, water bottles, tote bags and pins.

Hard Rock Hotels held a Breast Cancer Awareness Song Contest in collaboration with David Correy, an internationally-recognized recording artist who lost his mother to cancer in 2020. Together with Hard Rock, Correy encouraged fans to compose for a cause by sharing their lyrics as a vessel to honor fighters, survivors, and loved ones that have stood by their side for PINKTOBER. The grand prize winner, a stage IV metastatic breast cancer survivor, not only had her lyrics featured in David Correy’s PINKTOBER Anthem, but also received a $5,000 grand prize, a $5,000 donation to the American Cancer Society in her name and a 4-night all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel voucher. The official “Pink October” fight song, is out now on Spotify. Hard Rock Hotels also offered guests to enjoy pink decorated rooms, specialized spa treatments, and pink co-branded Fender guitars as part of the Sound of Your Stay® program where guests could check out the guitars and make donations.

Hard Rock Digital supported PINKTOBER with in-app activations by Hard Rock Sportsbook and the free-to-play “Hard Rock Dice Party” mobile game. Additionally, throughout October, Seminole Gaming patrons donated change from redeemed gaming vouchers at any Everi full-service kiosk across the casino floor.

On a local level, several Hard Rock properties around the world supported community driven events:

Hard Rock Cafe Orlando guests received a pink paper ribbon with a QR code linked to the Women Who Rock website and were encouraged to write a message of hope or love.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol dedicated one of its Blackjack tables on the casino floor to PINKTOBER by changing the table felt to pink and donating a percentage of proceeds from the table to the campaign. They also participated in the American Cancer Society Southeast Region’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City participated in the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event and are two of the top two American Cancer Society fundraising teams in the nation.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana sponsored a local Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event with a $25,000 donation.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain hosted a sold-out charity gala supporting Adventist Rideout Cancer Center in Marysville, as well as a charity golf tournament at Catta Verder.

Seminole Classic Casino hosted the American Cancer Society’s Season Kick Off and Broward County’s Real Men Wear Pink Reveal Event in their Hollywood Hall.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives participated in the Pink Fun Run and held an exclusive Pink Tie Dye event at Roxity Kids Club™ & Teen Spirit® Club in support of Maldives Cancer Society.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City held a back-of-house pink pumpkin contest and displayed pink neon, electrical wings.

Multiple properties hosted musical events and other fundraising initiatives, in addition to generosity from our Hard Rock team members worldwide, many who voluntarily donated to the cause.