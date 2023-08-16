Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi celebrates Women’s Day this August

This August, Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi celebrates Emirati Women’s Day with the theme, ‘We Collaborate for Tomorrow’ on August 28. The observance day celebrates the strength, resilience and achievements of Emirati women in the UAE.

Here is what Saadiyat Island has on offer this month:

Step into a realm of revitalization at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas on Monday, August 28 and experience a relaxing ladies-only yoga session led by Mariam Almazrouei who balances her time as a part time yogini with a thriving career in healthcare. The session will include yoga stretches, circle talk and a motivational talk from 6:00pm – 7:15pm at the Rooftop Studio.

For reservations, please email [email protected] or WhatsApp 050 352 8640

For an afternoon of serene relaxation, visit the Anjana Spa at the Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island on August 28. For the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, the resort is offering a 25% discount on all treatments for guests. Post treatment, spend an afternoon unwinding at one of the three private outdoor terraces to catch views of the sun setting over the Arabian Gulf.

For more information, please visit https://www.rixos.com/en/anjana-spa-1

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort Abu Dhabi is offering Emirati ladies 20% discount on all spa treatments at Iridium Spa. Check in and expect a full menu of curated treatments or head to the traditional hammam or the pool and avail day access to miles of untouched sands at the private beach at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort Abu Dhabi.

For more information, please visit: https://www.iridiumspaabudhabi.com/

For a true taste of paradise this Emirati Women’s Day, Nurai Island is offering Emirati ladies 20% discount on all spa treatments to unwind and relax at the world-class ocean-side spa complete with bespoke treatments. Guests at the villa can delight in amenities such as stuffed dates, cookies with the national flag, mini cupcakes and choux buns for AED 25 or the chocolate box for AED 35.

For reservations, please contact [email protected]

Saadiyat Island won Middle East’s Leading Beach Destination at the 2022 World Travel Awards