Greening joins On the Beach as non-executive director

On the Beach Group has confirmed the appointment of former transport secretary Justine Greening to its board as a non-executive directors with immediate effect.

Most recently, after leaving government in 2018, Greening founded the Social Mobility Pledge campaign in that year to drive grass roots change through business and higher education.

Three years on, over 550 companies and 75 universities have committed to strategically drive social mobility through their respective organisations’ engagement with local communities.

Greening was member of parliament for Putney, Roehampton & Southfields from 2005 to 2019 and spent eight years as a minister, including six in cabinet.

Prior to her political career, she trained and qualified as a chartered accountant with PriceWaterhouse in the UK and Switzerland before taking a finance role at SmithKline Beecham followed by a strategy role at the newly formed GlaxoSmithKline.

Richard Pennycook, chair of On the Beach, commented: “We are delighted that Justine has agreed to join the board of On the Beach as a non-executive director.

“Justine has had both a successful business career and an illustrious political career.

“Her important work upon leaving government to establish the Social Mobility Pledge has been instrumental in changing the way businesses and universities think about social mobility.”

He added: “As the travel sector recovers from the pandemic, we expect some fairly major reforms to the regulatory landscape.

“Justine’s experience, in and out of Westminster, will be invaluable as On the Beach navigates these reforms and pursues opportunities to grow our market share both in the UK and internationally.”