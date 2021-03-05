Marriott offers cash incentive to vaccinated staff

Marriott International has created a vaccination care program, which will provide a financial award to United States and Canadian associates at its managed properties who get vaccinated for Covid-19.

Employees will receive the equivalent of four hours of pay upon completion of the vaccination.

Marriott said it supports global vaccination efforts to help bring the devastating Covid-19 pandemic under control.

To encourage our associates to get vaccinated, the company is also providing education on the benefits of vaccination and directing leaders to allow for schedule flexibility for vaccination appointments.

Although the company is strongly encouraging associates get vaccinated, vaccination is not mandated.

“The health and safety of our people is our top priority.

“Our goal for the vaccination care program is to remove potential obstacles to getting vaccinated so our associates can put their health first and have peace of mind,” said David Rodriguez, global chief human resources officer, Marriott International.

“Marriott International is confident that vaccination is a key measure, along with mask wearing, social distancing and stepped-up cleanliness protocols and hygiene practices in minimising the spread of Covid-19.

“As vaccines become more widely available, this will create a safer environment for all associates, and we believe that consumer confidence to travel again will increase significantly and help the rebound of the travel and tourism sector.

“We appreciate the support from our managed hotel owners, and encourage the industry and our franchisees to offer flexibility and incentives to their associates as a vital step in our industry’s recovery.”

Marriott said it sees the broad distribution and adoption of vaccines - for travellers and industry employees - as key drivers of economic recovery.