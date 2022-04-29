Greece to remove all Covid entry rules

The Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) has confirmed the country will remove its current entry rules, which require vaccinated travellers to show proof of vaccination, and unvaccinated travellers to show either proof of recovery or a negative Covid test.

A spokesperson for GNTO said: “As of May 1, travellers visiting Greece will no longer need to show proof of Covid vaccination or a recovery certificate or a negative Covid test.

Furthermore, Greece’s Covid pass will be also removed from Sunday, meaning proof of vaccination will no longer be required to enter shops, restaurants and museums.

However, health minister Thanos Plevris said the rules around mask-wearing indoors may remain until 1 June.

Earlier this month, he had announced that Covid cases had declined enough in the country to “proceed with the suspension of the protection measures put in place, from 1 May.”