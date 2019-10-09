airBaltic unveils host of new destinations for summer 2020

airBaltic has revealed plans to continue its expansion in the region.

The Latvia-based airline will launch of four new direct destinations from Tallinn, capital of Estonia, next summer, as well as five new destinations from Vilnius in Lithuania.

In total, airBaltic will add 13 new routes to its summer season 2020 route map.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “As we continue to grow, we aim to provide the best connectivity to and from all three Baltic capitals.

“When evaluating, which destinations to launch from the Baltic capitals, we are at first looking for the most demanded ones among the local passengers.

“Because of that, we provide additional contribution to local airports, offering new travel opportunities.

“By next summer, we will already serve 16 destinations from Estonia, 11 from Lithuania and over 70 destinations from Latvia.”

As of next summer, airBaltic will commence direct flights from Tallinn to Rome, Zurich, Hamburg and Nice, with the latter having already been announced.

In addition, airBaltic announces introduction of five new direct routes from Vilnius - to Hamburg, Zurich, Gothenburg, which will start operations in late March, as well as Dubrovnik and Rijeka, which will begin in May.

As informed earlier this year, airBaltic will also launch new flights from Riga to Manchester (United Kingdom), Yerevan (Armenia) as well as Bergen and Trondheim (both Norway).