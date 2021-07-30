Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau welcomes first guests

Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, the new integrated resort by SJM Resorts in Cotai, has opened its doors.

The first phase will see the destination welcoming guests to the flagship Grand Lisboa Palace Macau, the largest of its three hotel towers.

There are also a variety of dining options, wellness facilities and event spaces.

Inspired by the monumental European buildings of the neo-Classical to Belle Époque periods and traditional Chinese motifs, the resort honours the cross-cultural heritage of Macau.

Talking about the phased opening, Daisy Ho, chairman of the board of directors of SJM, said: “Grand Lisboa Palace has been a much-awaited milestone for us at SJM, and we are thrilled to welcome guests to enjoy our facilities that deliver world-class lifestyle experiences along with a flavour of the East-meets-West cultural uniqueness that is synonymous with Macau.

“Over the next few months, more facilities will continue to be added to Grand Lisboa Palace’s bouquet of legendary offerings as part of a rolling launch.”

Grand Lisboa Palace Macau houses the majority of accommodation at the resort.

Each of its 1,350 contemporary, Chinoiserie-inspired rooms and suites pay tribute to the long tradition of Sino-Western cultural exchange in Macau.

All guestrooms feature in-room amenities and views overlooking Cotai or the European-styled gardens, Jardim Secreto.

Further facilities to be launched in phases over the next few months include the long-anticipated hotel towers that are part of the integrated resort.

These include the Karl Lagerfeld, the first and only in the world with its interiors fully designed by the late fashion legend.

Palazzo Versace Macau, the first in Asia, will also offer a true Versace lifestyle experience with the design overseen by the renowned Italian luxury fashion house.

Both properties will feature 270 rooms and suites each, in addition to their own wellness facilities and restaurants.