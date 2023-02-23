Mandarin Oriental, Macau Welcomes Franck Droin as General Manager

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is delighted to announce the new appointment of Franck Droin as General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Macau.

In his new position, Franck will oversee day-to-day hotel operations, leading the team in delivering operational excellence and innovative guest experiences.

A leader that is open-minded and enthusiastic, Franck a native French and German national, began his career in the hospitality industry at an early age. After receiving his Diploma from Les-Roches Hotel Management School, Switzerland in 2001, he underwent international placement in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Prior to Mandarin Oriental, Macau, Franck joined one of the flagship hotels of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group located in Thailand as Hotel Manager in 2016 where he was responsible for overseeing all operations departments and a part of the remarkable renovation of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok while playing a vital role during the unprecedented times during the pandemic.

“I am excited to be part of this dynamic and energetic team in Macau. I look forward to continually elevating the luxury hotel experiences and service standards in this vibrant city that never sleeps,” said Franck.

Fluent in French, German and English, Franck also holds a Master of Business Administration in International Management from Reims Management School. Passionate about sustainability, he has spoken in sustainability forums in Southeast Asia and Europe.

During his leisure time, Franck enjoys exploring Macau and learning about the city’s heritage, food and culture with his wife and children.