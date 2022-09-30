Macao Government Tourism Office prepares for busy National Day Golden Week Holiday

To welcome the National Day Golden Week Holiday from 1 to 7 October 2022, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has poured greater efforts in destination marketing and promotion of special offers, alongside a range of wonderful activities. Preparations are made to welcome visitors as a new impetus to tourism and economic revival.

Fireworks Celebration on National Day

MGTO will stage the 2022 National Day Fireworks Celebration above the sea overlooked by Macau Tower at 9 p.m. on 1 October. The fireworks show will span about 15 minutes in four themed chapters: “Long Live the Motherland”, “The Golden Days”, “Shared Vision into a Better Future” and “Build the Chinese Dream Together”. Spectators can enjoy the pyrotechnic show outdoor or live broadcast on TDM Ou Mun TV Channel and TDM Entertainment TV Channel. Residents and visitors can come together for this joyful celebration of the National Day, a dazzling start of a wonderful Golden Week Holiday.

New elements at Macao Grand Prix Museum

Two new features will be available at the Macao Grand Prix Museum from 1 October onwards. The new Formula 3 simulator highly resembles the design of a Formula 3 car cabin. This new interactive, close-to-reality racing experience will fascinate Grand Prix fans and museumgoers. Along the memory lane, two other new interactive games, “The Classic Start” and “I Am a Racer”, will expand the AR view feature. Museumgoers can scan the QR code there and revisit the start of a motor race in the old days, where the real and virtual worlds encounter along the circuit. They can also become a racer captured in their unique posters.

Museum visitors can enjoy a range of special offers at the souvenir shop between 1 and 7 October, including 10% off for purchase of any item; three kinds of lovely lucky bags will be available in limited quantity at special prices during the Golden Week; upon purchase with 88 patacas or above, patrons will receive a nice sticker. In celebration of the National Day, patrons can also enjoy a special offer at the themed café next to the Museum. From 1 October on, each admission ticket to the Museum will come with one beverage coupon, available in limited quantity.

Residents and visitors are welcome to purchase admission tickets in advance via MGTO’s online ticketing system (eticket.macaotourism.gov.mo) or immediate entry tickets at the Museum on their day of visit.

Community tourism activities spur economic revival

To enliven the community economy during the Golden Week Holiday, MGTO subsidizes various tourism activities, including the “Splendid Island – Community Tourism guided tour” at the Taipa Houses and the Village of Ká Hó and the “Discovering Macao – Community Tourism guided tour” at Rua dos Ervanários and St. Augustine’s Square from 1 – 7 October; the “Tour Macao FUN Fair” at the Taipa Houses and the “Nostalgic Coloane and Heritage Tour” at the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards and Coloane Village on 1, 2, 8 and 9 October, as well as the “22nd Southeast Asia Food Carnival” around Rotunda de Carlos da Maia and Rua da Restauração on 6 – 9 October.

The Office also supports the “Beauty in Village – Taipa Market 2022” at the front square of Pak Tai Temple from 30 September to 9 October, as well as “A Celebration of Art & Culture — Artistic Lantern Festival” at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau and Grand Lisboa Hotel from 29 September to 31 October. With the range of festivities and events, MGTO hopes to attract visitors to Macao for more holistic travel experience and an exploration into different communities, which will be an enhancer for economic revival.

Online and offline promotional campaign goes on

In line with the Macao SAR Government’s agenda to widen the spectrum of visitor source, MGTO has partnered with different entities to lift curtains upon the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” promotional campaign for the monthly myriad of wonderful city highlights. The campaign features a series of themes tailored to spotlight events and activities of each month. In October, a variety of festivities will be rolled out under the theme “Festive October” to extend the festive joy in celebration of the National Day.

In terms of e-marketing, riding on the favorable measures on border crossing between Macao and the Mainland, MGTO immediately unfolded and stepped up the marketing efforts steadily. The online campaign includes branding Macao as a safe and quality destination among Mainland residents through social media and KOLs in the Mainland. The National Day Fireworks Celebration will also be live streamed on popular social media for Mainland residents to experience the festive vibes in Macao. In continuous partnership with e-commerce companies, the Office highlights a series of special offers including 50%-off hotel coupons and “buy-one-get-one-free-plus” air tickets during the Golden Week on different platforms, to attract more Mainland residents to Macao for a longer vacation and greater boost in tourists’ spending.

In terms of promotional events, MGTO is rolling out the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Caravan Roadshow Series across the Greater Bay Area. Held in Zhuhai and Zhongshan successively, the roadshows put caravans in the limelight to showcase special offers on Macao tourism products, an advanced warmup for the National Day Holiday. The Caravan Roadshow Series will move on to more cities in the Greater Bay Area.

Around the National Day Holiday, MGTO has arranged for release of TV advertisements in various visitor source markets, to keep branding and highlighting Macao as a safe and quality destination.

Promote pandemic prevention and Macao as a safe and quality destination

MGTO leverages different channels to inform visitors comprehensively about the pandemic situation and prevention, including release of pandemic prevention information on its website and official accounts on WeChat and Weibo. At MGTO’s Tourist Information counters at various ports of entry, pandemic prevention notices are posted for Mainland visitors to take note during their stay in Macao. Travel industry operators are urged to carry out pandemic preventive measures in accordance with pertinent advice and guidelines issued by Health Bureau.

Tourism Hotline operates 24 hours

During the National Day Holiday, the Office will conduct patrols at various tourist spots, ports of entry and districts, while overseeing hotels’ implementation of measures against the pandemic. MGTO inspectors will stand by round-the-clock. Tourist Information counters will tend to visitors’ enquiries, whereas MGTO’s Tourism Hotline (853) 2833 3000 will maintain its 24-hour operator service.