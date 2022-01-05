W Macau - Studio City confirmed for late 2022

Marriott International has signed an agreement with Melco Resorts & Entertainment to bring the W Hotels brand to Macau.

W Macau - Studio City is scheduled to open in at the end of the year.

“Macau’s super-charged energy and unique identity as an entertainment hub, together with its mix of eastern and western culture, makes it a natural fit for W Hotels,” said Henry Lee, president, Greater China, Marriott International.

Situated in the heart of Cotai, W Macau - Studio City will serve as the buzzing centrepiece for Studio City Phase 2, a multi-complex development that includes indoor and outdoor water parks, cineplexes and state-of-the-art MICE facilities.

W Macau - Studio City expects to feature 557 guestrooms, including 127 suites and wellness facilities, a spa, fitness centre, and an indoor swimming pool.

The hotel is also set to include two destination dining venues – one featuring international cuisine with an Asian twist and another with the finest Chinese and Portuguese dishes.

David Sisk, chief operating officer, Macau Resorts of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “Melco is thrilled to welcome W Hotels to Studio City and Macau.

“W Hotels is without a doubt one of the world’s most iconic luxury lifestyle brands, and we expect the hotel to elevate Studio City’s hospitality offerings to a new level.

“Together we look forward to bringing new experiences to our guests and further strengthen Macau’s proposition as a world-class leisure destination.”

Marriott International currently operates nine properties and residences under the W Hotels brand across Greater China.