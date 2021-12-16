Foster appointed director with Palm Springs Tourism

Visit Greater Palm Springs has confirmed Kimber Foster will take over as director of Palm Springs Tourism.

In the role, Foster will work closely with the Palm Springs Bureau of Tourism to drive awareness of and increase visitation to the city.

She will lead the development and implementation of the City of Palm Springs strategic marketing plan and work together with the Visit Greater Palm Springs marketing and destination teams and stakeholders to promote visitation.

Foster brings 20 years of non-profit, agency and destination marketing/communications experience to this role.

She comes to us from Grapevine, Texas, where she served as director of marketing and communications for the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau for the past five years.

During her tenure there, Foster developed and implemented strategies to promote the City of Grapevine, with a focus on leisure travel, convention groups and high-profile festivals and special events.

“Kimber brings great energy and experience to our team,” said Colleen Pace, Visit Greater Palm Springs chief sales and marketing officer.

“We look forward to her contributions and collaboration across our tourism community.”