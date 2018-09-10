Goh appointed president of Dream Cruises

Genting Hong Kong has announced the appointment of Michael Goh to the role of president with Dream Cruises.

He will also assume the position of head of international sales for Genting Cruise Lines.

Goh will continue to be based in Singapore, reporting to Kent Zhu, president of Genting Cruise Lines.

Goh joined Genting Hong Kong 20 years ago and was the senior vice president of international sales for Dream Cruises, Star Cruises and Asian sales and marketing for Crystal Cruises.

With over 30 years of extensive experience in the Asian hospitality industry, Goh is well placed as the president of Dream Cruises to lead the cruise line into its next chapter of growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Michael’s long experience developing the Asian cruise industry with Genting HK and as a key member in the start-up of Dream Cruises will further strengthen the brand with his appointment as President of Dream Cruises.

“With his strong relationships in the travel industry, he will lay the sales and marketing strategies for the successful arrival of the first of two 204,000 gross ton Global Class ships in 2021,” said Tan Sri KT Lim, chairman and chief executive officer of Genting Hong Kong.

Of the present Dream Cruises fleet, two Dream Class ships have homeports in Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Singapore, with some additional deployment to Taiwan.

The third ship, Explorer Dream is currently on her summer seasonal deployment in Shanghai, Dalian and Tianjin.

During the winter, Explorer Dream will embark on her maiden voyage outside of Asia with deployment to Australia and New Zealand.

On his appointment, Goh added: “When I look back over the past 20 years developing the cruise business with Genting HK, I am proud of our collective team efforts and the challenges we have overcome along the way.

“I look forward to this next chapter as president of Dream Cruises and the possibilities that lie ahead.”

Two Global Class ships of 204,000 gross tons each are currently being built at MV Werften, renowned for its quality German engineering and construction.