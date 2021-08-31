Athens Street Food Festival to return next month

The fifth edition of Athens Street Food Festival will take place all of next month.

The festival, which has become a gastronomic institution and a reference point for Athens, is headed to Amaxostasio at OSY in Gazi.

The show will take place on September 10-12, 17-19 and 24-26 and will be filled with smells of the most delicious recipes of street food from around the world.

Thousands of foodies are expected to attend.

With over 400,000 visitors in four years, the festival is the largest food festival in the country and a top cultural event for the whole of Athens.

For its 2021 edition the Athens Street Food Festival raises the bar even more, presenting original ideas, “unknown” cuisines of the world and many exclusives.

Athens Street Food Festival will be held in compliance with all the necessary conditions required by the conditions due to the pandemic.

The festival is part of a wider calendar of events in the Attica region.

Breaking Travel News also recently spoke to George Patoulis, regional governor of Attica, about the recovery of the tourism sector in the region.