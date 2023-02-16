Get Lost in Saint Lucia: The Rainforest Spa at Sugar Beach

The Rainforest Spa at Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort is set between the Pitons, this peaceful and luxurious haven showcases the island’s stunning natural beauty. The spa won the award of Saint Lucia’s Best Resort Spa 2022 at World Spa Awards 2022.

Follow a winding road through the rainforest to discover a tropical paradise, with platinum sands framed by the Piton mountains and white-washed villas tucked into the hillside. This former sugar plantation has been transformed into a sleek resort, ideal for both couples and families. You’ll meet your butler on arrival and they’ll be contactable at any time – whether you fancy an icy mojito or want to book a romantic dinner. Snorkel in search of colourful marine life or stroll along winding wooden walkways to the enchanting Rainforest Spa, where treehouse treatment cabanas are connected by bridges.

Breakfast is served at the Terrace, set in the elegant Great House. Enjoy relaxed al fresco meals at the beachside Bayside Restaurant and Caribbean-influenced dining at the Great Room or head to the Cane Bar, a speciality rum bar, for sushi platters and an Asian-themed menu. On Glenconner Beach there’s Pier Bar, where light lunches and drinks are served to close-up views of the Pitons either side of you. Romantic private dining experiences are available with tiki torchlights on the beach or under the stars on your own private terrace.

The first-class Rooms, Villas, Beach Bungalows and Residences have a classic colonial style, private plunge pool and butler service. Luxury Sugar Mill Rooms are close to the main facilities while Luxury Villas are set high in the hillside. Luxury Beachfront Bungalows have direct beach access and are just steps from the water’s edge. For the ultimate in luxury, space and exclusivity, choose one of the home-from-home Residences which have one to four bedrooms, an exclusive setting and an exceptional amount of both indoor and outdoor space.

This is where you’ll find luxury in nature’s embrace. Imagine: enjoying a spa treatment in a rainforest treehouse, walking the soft white sands barefoot on a culinary journey, then retreating to your own private cottage in the mountains. There’s no doubt the luxury St. Lucia resort is here to renew you. Enjoy the serenity and beauty of 100 acres of pristine rainforest on the Caribbean Sea. It’s all at the site of an 18th-century sugar plantation and surrounded by the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Pitons. Seek seclusion in new beachfront bungalows, mountain cottages, and suites bordered by vibrant gardens. Take the opportunity to reconnect and reflect as you explore every breathtaking angle of this island paradise — be it hiking in the Pitons, indulging in a treatment at the Rainforest Spa, or sipping a rum cocktail at the new poolside bar and cabanas. Our fine-dining and beachside restaurants just got a refresh to make you truly feel in touch with the landscape. Not a day passes here without incredible memories made and peaceful moments found.

The Rainforest Spa

From the wooden treehouse-style structures to the products used, the Rainforest Spa is all natural. The nine treatment rooms, temazcal (a traditional stone steam room warmed by volcanic spring water), and relaxation area with natural pools and streams are reached by walkways winding through the jungle; there’s also a fully-equipped gym. Both adults and children can indulge in the spa’s Caribbean-inspired treatments. Enjoy a chocolate scrub, a soothing honey-and-chamomile body treatment, or get your caffeine fix for the day with a Caribbean coffee scrub and massage. The spa has two couples treatment rooms with private outdoor heated pools and a number of specially-designed treatments; for the ultimate couple’s getaway try the Sulfur Seduction experience which includes a mud bath in nearby sulfuric springs, a trip to Piton waterfalls and a back massage.

Widely regarded as the island’s spiritual heart, the lush foliage and soaring mountain vistas of Val des Pitons provide the perfect backdrop for our St. Lucia spa. Guests wishing to unwind can experience a period of re-creation in its truest sense — a time for reflection, renewal and break from everyday stresses of life.

Surrounded by lush foliage and soaring mountain vistas, the spa recently made several enhancements for an even more serene experience. Now available for booking: a couples treehouse treatment room, built on stilts and perched high above the ground with a balcony overlooking the mountains and forest. You can also expect a refreshed treatment menu and lobby space.

A new beachside wellness and fitness facility, featuring a yoga studio and cardio equipment room, now welcomes you to work out with the ocean as your backdrop.

