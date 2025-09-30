A Caribbean Celebration of Excellence

On October 4th, 2025, the travel and tourism elite will gather on the sun-kissed shores of Saint Lucia for one of the most prestigious events in the global hospitality calendar — the World Travel Awards Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony 2025. This year’s celebration of excellence will be hosted at the Sandals Grande Saint Lucian, a resort renowned for its breathtaking beauty, luxurious amenities, and impeccable service.

Why Saint Lucia?

Saint Lucia, often hailed as one of the Caribbean’s most enchanting destinations, offers a dramatic blend of volcanic peaks, lush rainforests, and turquoise waters. Hosting the gala here is more than symbolic — it’s a tribute to the island’s enduring appeal and its commitment to world-class tourism. The event will take place against the stunning backdrop of Pigeon Island National Landmark, with views of the Caribbean Sea and Rodney Bay, creating a magical setting for celebration and recognition.

What to Expect at the Gala

The World Travel Awards are known for their glamour, prestige, and celebration of excellence across all sectors of the travel industry. This year’s Caribbean & North America Gala promises:

• Red carpet arrivals and a formal evening of elegance.

• Cocktail receptions, gourmet dining, and live entertainment.

• Award presentations recognizing the best hotels, airlines, destinations, and travel brands across the Caribbean and North America.

• Networking opportunities with top executives, government leaders, and travel influencers from across the region.

Guests can choose from various ticket packages, including Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers, each offering exclusive benefits such as interviews, trophies, and promotional features.

The Venue: Sandals Grande Saint Lucian

Nestled on its own peninsula between the Atlantic Ocean and Rodney Bay, Sandals Grande Saint Lucian is a five-star, adults-only resort that epitomizes Caribbean luxury. Highlights include:

• Overwater bungalows and Beachfront Rondoval Suites with private pools and butler service.

• Twelve gourmet restaurants offering global cuisine from Italy to India.

• Five pools, including a romantic infinity-edge pool.

• Unlimited water sports, scuba diving, and access to nearby golf courses.

• Panoramic ocean views and a mile-long beach of golden sand.

The resort’s “Stay at 1, Play at 3” program also allows guests to enjoy amenities at two other Sandals properties in Saint Lucia, expanding the luxury experience even further



A Night to Remember

The 2025 Gala Ceremony is more than an awards show — it’s a celebration of the spirit of travel, innovation, and hospitality. It’s where the industry’s finest are honoured, and where Saint Lucia shines as a beacon of Caribbean excellence.

Whether you’re an industry insider, a nominee, or a passionate traveller, this event offers a rare opportunity to witness the convergence of luxury, culture, and recognition — all in one unforgettable evening.