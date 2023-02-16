FOUR SEASONS HOTEL RIYADH AT KINGDOM CENTRE ACHIEVES FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE’S FIVE STAR AWARD 2023

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, has been recognized by the world-renowned Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas, with a prestigious 2023 Five-Star Hotel Award, marking the first year the Hotel, to have been honored with this designation.

“We are elated to receive this honor, a history in the making for our property, receiving this accolade for the first time, one of the most challenging to obtain and most distinctive in the hospitality industry.” says Guenter Gebhard, Regional Vice President and General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh. “Our colleagues are our greatest asset and I couldn’t be prouder of this amazing team who go above and beyond to forge extraordinary experiences to every guest that crosses our door.”

Located in the iconic 99-story Kingdom Centre, a gleaming modern landmark in the heart of the capital, Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre sets its status as one of Saudi Arabia’s top luxury hospitality addresses. In its latest renovation, the Hotel takes the guest experience to new heights with elegant accommodations that both celebrate Saudi heritage and captures the excitement of the nation’s vibrant future. The Hotel bridges the gap between past and present by incorporating historical motifs in its new design, thus creating an exquisite environment where both locals and international guests alike feel immediately at home.

The Hotel consists of 276 light-filled accommodations, including 39 suites and 197 rooms, spa and fitness facilities, an outdoor pool, 7,213 m2 (77,640 sq. ft.) of event facilities. From its soaring lobby and stunning views, to the gracious, highly personalised service that is the Four Seasons trademark, the Hotel offers an unsurpassed venue for its guests.

Furthermore, with the upcoming opening of branded international culinary experiences such as Daniel Boulud and Pierre Herme at the Hotel, Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh will become a leading destination for luxury, wellbeing experiences, and a heaven for foodies.