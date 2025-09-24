Bay Gardens celebrates Creole Heritage Month with authentic flavors, live music and special offers

Bay Gardens Resorts, the award-winning Saint Lucian-owned hotel group, invites Saint Lucians at home and abroad, as well as regional neighbors, to join in the island’s vibrant Creole Heritage Month celebrations this October. Guests can enjoy a cultural immersion of food, music and festivities across Bay Gardens Resorts properties on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 25-26, 2025.

As part of Saint Lucia’s proud heritage, Creole Heritage Month is a time to honor traditions passed down through generations, where kwéyòl cuisine, rhythms, and artistry come alive. At Bay Gardens Resorts, locals and visitors alike are welcomed to experience the flavors and sounds that define the island’s unique cultural identity.

“Bay Gardens Resorts has always been more than just a hotel group. It is a Saint Lucian story of community and culture,” said Sanovnik Destang, executive director of Bay Gardens Resorts. “This Creole Heritage Month, we’re opening our doors to residents, our Caribbean family, and the diaspora abroad to reconnect with Saint Lucian traditions in a warm, festive atmosphere.”

Guests will enjoy authentic Creole dishes, live entertainment featuring local musicians, and a vibrant atmosphere that pays homage to Saint Lucia’s heritage. Whether savoring saltfish and bakes with homemade cocoa tea at our breakfast buffet, dancing to lively island beats, or gathering with friends and family, Bay Gardens Resorts offers a homegrown celebration that reflects its deep roots on the island.

To mark the occasion, Bay Gardens is offering two exclusive booking options:



Special Resident Rates – Saint Lucian nationals, wherever they reside, along with Caribbean residents, can take advantage of discounted staycation rates. Families can reconnect, locals can rediscover the joy of a getaway close to home, and the diaspora can return to share in the festivities. Saint Lucian residents enjoy rates starting at EC$351 per night (double occupancy), while Caribbean residents can book from US$120 per night.

Creole Heritage Package – Available at Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Inn, and Bay Gardens Marina Haven, this limited-time package includes up to 50% off accommodations, plus cultural perks such as a Creole-inspired welcome drink, an in-room Creole package, complimentary Creole breakfast daily, a welcome cocktail on arrival, 10% cash back through the Bay Gardens Rewards Program, and more. Guests also enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi, inter-property shuttle service, non-motorized watersports, and unlimited access to Splash Island Water Park. The package is valid for stays from October 1-31, 2025.

Creole Heritage Month at Bay Gardens Resorts promises an unforgettable weekend of cultural pride, culinary delights, and community spirit.

For more information or for reservations, visit www.baygardensresorts.com