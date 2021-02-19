Geall takes up new American Express Global Business Travel role

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) has appointed Jason Geall as senior vice president for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

He will take up the post immediately.

In this newly created role, Geall will expand his current responsibilities for the UK and Northern Europe to oversee the entire EMEA commercial operation.

Geall will continue to report to Andrew Crawley, chief commercial officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of this new team structure, GBT has appointed Yorick Charveriat as vice president and general manager for France, and will be recruiting a vice president and general manager for the UK.

Before joining GBT more than five years ago, Geall was chief executive of online platform the Student Room Group.

Prior to that he held senior leadership roles in travel and technology companies including GetThere and Eurostar.