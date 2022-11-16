GDRF and Emirates approve biometric data usage to improve airport experience

In collaboration with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA), Emirates airline is now offering international travellers the opportunity to speed up their airport experience by consenting to the use of biometric data.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA in Dubai, and Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, in the presence of several senior officials from both sides.

The first agreement of its kind globally, the strategic partnership between GDRFA and Emirates is a cooperative effort to further improve the innovative and digitally focused travel experience of Dubai visitors. The agreement improves passenger traffic procedures inside Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 and ensures a faster and more efficient airport experience for travellers transferring to connecting flights, as well as those who arrive in Dubai as their final destination.

Commenting on how the agreement will develop best-in-class services for travellers, His Excellency Lieutenant-General Mohammed Al-Marri said: “Dubai is one of the world’s most aspirational destinations, and 2022 has already seen more than 8 million tourists arrive to the city. We continue to support our key partners with best-in-class services as we strive for excellence, and innovation in positioning Dubai as the world’s leading business hub and tourism destination’

Highlighting the importance and value of this agreement, Adel Al Redha said: “Emirates continually invests to improve customer experience and we thank the GDFRA for extending the bridges of cooperation, communication and coordination to add value to Emirates’ services and allow our international passengers to Fly Better.”

By using biometric recognition technologies and the GDRFA pre-populated biometric database to identify travellers at multiple points in the airport, travellers will be able to breeze through Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 Check-In, Lounges, Boarding and Immigration at high-speed as the AI systems recognise their unique facial features and will link to their passport for instant identity verification. A privilege previously only enjoyed by UAE residents and GCC nationals, international passengers will be able to avail of the service in 2023 by providing official consent in a couple of clicks through the Emirates app, at Emirates self check-in kiosks, or in person at Emirates check-in desks.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are many more ways in which Emirates customers can enjoy a swift and smooth travel experience:

Use the Emirates App – Globally

Passengers are encouraged to download the Emirates app on their mobile phone to get all the flight details at their fingertips. Users can now track their baggage, as well as book and change flights, download a digital boarding pass for most destinations, check what meals will be served onboard, book their chauffeur drive service and even pre-select and plan movies to watch via the ice inflight entertainment.

Check in online – Globally

All passengers can check-in online 48 hours ahead of their flight using the online check-in option on www.emirates.com. In a few clicks, they can select a seat and preferred meal, and take advantage of any last-minute upgrade options. At the airport, it’s easy to drop bags at the dedicated baggage drop desks and download a digital boarding pass.

Drop luggage the night before travel – Dubai

If departing from Dubai, passengers can check-in early and drop off bags to the airport 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before departure if flying to the US or Tel Aviv, and then arrive to the airport and proceed directly to immigration.

Home check-in service – Dubai

Emirates home check-in is an Emirates service available in Dubai and Sharjah, fulfilled by DUBZ. DUBZ agents complete the check-in process in customers home, hotel or office and take bags to the flight while passengers enjoy the rest of the day and pass quickly through the airport later. Book and pay for the service at least 24 hours before a flight and proceed to the airport check-in up to six hours before flight departs.

Self Check-in kiosks – Dubai

A quick and easy option at Dubai International Airport are the Emirates self check-in kiosks. Travellers can follow the steps on the touchscreen kiosk and complete the check-in process or operate the kiosk without touch using a mobile phone. It’s possible to view the itinerary, choose a seat and add Emirates Skywards numbers at the same time and if already checked in online, there is also an option to use the baggage drop area to check-in bags.

Take advantage of world class biometric solutions – Dubai

In 2023, Emirates passengers will be able to click to consent to biometric data use on the Emirates app, at Emirates self check-in kiosks, or in person at Emirates check-in desks. This will allow them to take advantage of a touchless and swift experience at multiple points in Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 every time – Check-In, Lounges, Boarding, and Immigration are all equipped to use time-saving biometric innovations.