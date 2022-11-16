Southwest Team to operate nearly 3,900 daily flights to accommodate 2022 holiday travelers

As the 2022 holiday travel season begins, the Southwest Team is slated to operate nearly 3,900 daily flights, on peak days, across our network of 121 airports in 11 countries.

Here are just a few of the things the airline has done to prepare for the upcoming season of holiday travel:

To support operational performance and reliability, Southwest hired more than 14,500 new Employees in 2022. In fact, Southwest reached an industry-first milestone over the summer when our total, active, full-time equivalent Employee count surpassed the number of Southwest Employees from pre-pandemic 2019 totals.

Southwest has achieved a 99% completion factor in recent months delivering our Customers reliably to their destinations as promised.

We’ve taken steps this year to bolster flexibility and options for our Customers, including offering a first-of-its-kind perk with Flight Credits that never expire – which joins other offerings such bags fly free® (weight and size limitations apply, of course), no change fees, and Rapid Rewards® points that don’t expire. Learn more at www.southwest.com/experience.

The Southwest Team is prepared to welcome Customers onboard this holiday season with our legendary Southwest Hospitality. We look forward to connecting people to what’s important in their lives during this special time of year.