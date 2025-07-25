Gaylord Hotels’ Original Christmas Attraction, ICE!, Returns to Six Resorts Nationwide for 2025

The beloved Christmas tradition, ICE!, returns to six destination resorts across the country along with an extraordinary lineup of festive activities including Broadway-style Cirque shows, themed character dining as well as a variety of family-friendly holiday experiences. Visited by tens of millions over the years, ICE! is a larger-than-life frozen showcase featuring more than 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice sculptures, meticulously crafted into vivid, floor-to-ceiling scenes from treasured Christmas classics. This walk-through spectacle is a dazzling display of artistry and imagination, transporting visitors of all ages into the season’s most memorable stories.

Starting this November, the holiday lineup featuring ICE! will be offered to overnight and day guests at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn.; Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Fla.; Gaylord National Resort on the Potomac in National Harbor, MD.; Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colo.; Gaylord Texan Resort on Lake Grapevine, Texas; and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa in San Antonio, Texas. Tickets to all locations are on sale today, including a limited time offer, exclusively at ICE.marriott.com.

Experience the Magic of ICE!, a Beloved Gaylord Hotels’ Holiday Tradition

Founded in 2001, ICE! creates a vibrant, icy walk-through winter wonderland filled with more than 10 immersive scenes, thrilling two-story ice slides, and awe-inspiring passageways. Guests of all ages can step into adored Christmas classics including Frosty the Snowman, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Elf™, The Polar Express™, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™, and Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, depending on the location. Kept at a frosty 9-degrees Fahrenheit, the experience is made cozy with signature blue parkas and offers countless photo-worthy moments the entire family can enjoy.

>Each ICE! attraction is brought to life by 40 master artisans from Harbin, China, home of the world-famous Harbin Ice Festival, who spend over a month sculpting these frozen masterpieces using more than 6,000 blocks of ice and a 300-page design book. Totaling over 20,000 square feet at each destination, the ice exhibits are enhanced with vivid colors, LED lighting, and intricate detail that spotlight the carvers’ generational craftsmanship. Since its debut in 2001, ICE! has become a cherished holiday tradition, inviting families nationwide to celebrate the season through artistry, storytelling and unforgettable frozen fun.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, six beloved holiday stories will be showcased at exclusive ICE! destinations nationwide:

ICE! featuring “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tenn. – Guests will follow along with the lovable Charlie Brown as he rediscovers the meaning of Christmas.

ICE! featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ at Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, Fla. – Visitors will enjoy their favorite scenes from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the story of a young reindeer who used his luminous red nose to save Christmas.

ICE! featuring Warner Bros.’ The Polar Express™ at Gaylord National on the Potomac in National Harbor, MD. – Based on the beloved Warner Bros. film, families are invited to take an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, embarking on a journey of self-discovery that shows the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.

ICE! featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Colo. – Showcasing the 1957 Dr. Seuss classic, families will experience the memorable evolution of the Grinch as he fails to destroy the Whos’ holiday spirit.

ICE! featuring New Line Cinema’s Elf™ at Gaylord Texan on Lake Grapevine, Texas – Experience New Line Cinema’s hilarious story which tells the tale of a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts on Christmas Eve and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf. Years later Buddy learns he is not really an elf and goes on a journey to New York City to find his true identity.

ICE! featuring Frosty the Snowman at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort in San Antonio, Texas – Experience the magic of the snowman who came to life in this frozen, holiday wonderland.

Over-the-Top Holiday Experiences Await at Every Turn

Building on Gaylord Hotels’ signature all-under-one-roof experience, each ICE! location will feature a robust lineup of classic and unique Christmas activities designed to check off every item on a holiday bucket list. These offerings are set in spectacular settings that will immerse guests in holiday cheer the moment they arrive, from grand glass atriums adorned with millions of twinkling lights to towering Christmas trees and festive décor.

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with over-the-top experiences including exhilarating ice tubing adventures, interactive scavenger hunts, festive character dining, live stage shows, sprawling pop-up Christmas villages and cherished photo ops with Santa himself. Offerings vary by resort. To explore the full lineup of wintertime festivities and book exclusive holiday packages, visit ICE.marriott.com.

Christmas activities vary by resort, highlights include:

Audiences can experience original Cirque-style shows like the debut of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, a new musical, magic and cirque holiday show based on the acclaimed book series and TV special at Gaylord Opryland and Gaylord Palms with world-class acts, immersive storytelling, and uniquely lavish costumes. Cirque: Frost at Gaylord Texan and Cirque: Spirit of Christmas at Gaylord National also bring heartwarming holiday stories to life through high-flying stunts and dazzling acrobatics.

Ice tubing returns to all destinations, offering guests the thrill of racing down icy lanes for a high-speed winter adventure.

Snowball Build & Blast, where guests can dig into real snow and launch snowballs at festive targets, is available at Gaylord Palms, Gaylord Texan, Gaylord National and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country.

Elf Training Academy, where kids can learn the secrets of magical gift-giving and create a keepsake craft, is featured at Gaylord Palms, Gaylord Texan and Gaylord Rockies.

Claus’ Christmas Traditions, a cozy storytelling and cookie-sharing experience, can be enjoyed at Gaylord Palms, Gaylord Texan, Gaylord National, Gaylord Rockies and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country.

Holiday Atrium Light Shows will dazzle guests at Gaylord Palms, Gaylord Texan, Gaylord Opryland and Gaylord National, featuring thousands of glowing lights synchronized to festive music.

Ice Skating is available at Gaylord Opryland and Gaylord Texan, offering guests the chance to take a yuletide glide across real ice.

The Naughty or Nice Escape Room at Gaylord Palms challenges guests to solve riddles and escape Santa’s office before he returns, in a race to get off the Naughty List.

Carriage Rides through glittering holiday grounds are a magical experience exclusive to Gaylord Opryland.

Guests who stay overnight will be able to access resort-only benefits including Chill Pass, which allows overnight visitors front-of-the-line access to the attraction. Benefits may vary among resorts. Beginning today, guests can book special early bird packages or tickets by visiting ICE.marriott.com to receive their limited-time discount. Terms, conditions and blackout dates apply.

ICE! and Christmas offerings will be presented during the following dates:

Gaylord Opryland: Nov. 7, 2025 – Jan. 3, 2026

Gaylord Palms: Nov. 14, 2025 – Jan. 7, 2026

Gaylord National: Nov. 14, 2025 – Jan. 4, 2026

Gaylord Rockies: Nov. 24, 2025 – Jan. 2, 2026

Gaylord Texan: Nov. 14, 2025 – Jan. 4, 2026

JW Marriott San Antonio: Nov. 22, 2025 – Jan. 4, 2026



ELF and all related characters and elements © & ™ New Line Productions, Inc.​

THE POLAR EXPRESS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.​

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and all related elements © & ™ under license to Character Arts, LLC. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Peanuts Worldwide LLC.

TM & © 2025 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. All Rights Reserved.​

TM & © 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. & Classic Media, LLC. ​Based on the musical composition FROSTY THE SNOWMAN © Warner/Chappell.​