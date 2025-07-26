Okinawa’s Southern Island Star Festival to Celebrate the Constellations This August

The annual Southern Island Star Festival will return to Okinawa’s Ishigaki Island this summer, welcoming visitors to enjoy a week-long nocturnal celebration of the constellations from the 23rd to the 31st of August 2025.

During the festivities, celestial-themed events can be enjoyed across the island, including guest lectures from some of Japan’s leading astrologers, observatory tours and stargazing parties.

Highlights on the events calendar include stargazing parties and special openings of the VERA Ishigakijima Observatory where visitors can experience operating the VERA 20m antenna, guided tours of the Ishigaki Island Astronomical Observatory, a guest lecture from the Director of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan and screenings at the Ishigaki Island Hoshinoumi Planetarium.

Whilst the summer months offer optimum conditions for stargazing in Okinawa, clear constellations can be seen above Ishigaki Island year-round thanks to the region’s low levels of light pollution, making it a must-visit destination for astrology enthusiasts. The island is located within the Iriomote-Ishigaki National Park, one of only a few spots in Japan designated as an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association.

For more information about the Southern Island Star Festival, visit: https://ooritoori-ishigaki.com/hoshimatsuri/ and https://visitokinawajapan.com/discover/events/southern-island-star-festival/.