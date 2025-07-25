See the King of Waltz Live in Prague With Just Go! Holidays

The ‘King of Waltz’ is renowned for his spectacular extravaganzas and for mesmerising fans with his mix of emotional ballads, iconic waltzes and witty showmanship. With over 40 million albums sold and more than 700,000 visitors annually at over 80 concerts worldwide, he is undoubtedly one of the most successful live acts of our time.

The 8-day trip combines an evening enjoying the violin maestro’s magical concert with time spent exploring the beautiful architecture, medieval bridges and atmospheric squares of the Czech capital. Among the highlights are a guided city tour of Prague, excursion to Prague Castle and Vysehrad, Vltava River cruise, panoramic tour of Dresden as well as enroute visits to Rudesheim am Rhein, Plzen, Kassel and Lille.

Prices for the eight-day tour departing on 26 May 2026 start from £1,399 per person including return coach travel from a range of pickup points around the UK, seven night’s accommodation with breakfast, six dinners, a ticket to the concert at the O2 arena in Prague, plus multiple tours and excursions. Based on two sharing.

