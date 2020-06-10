Gatwick to reopen North Terminal next week

Gatwick has introduced a range of measures to protect the wellbeing of both passengers and staff as the airport prepares to reopen its North Terminal on June 15th.

The move comes as airlines start scaling up flying programmes in the wake of the Covid-19 shutdown.

New measures include a requirement for passengers to wear a face covering within the airport, with Gatwick staff mandated to wear face coverings in passenger-facing areas of the terminals.

Face mask vending machines will be made available at the airport.

There will also be frequent, enhanced deep cleaning of common-use surfaces throughout the airport, with dedicated teams visible to respond to any passenger concerns on cleanliness.

Social distancing procedures will be in place at check in, security, gate rooms, seating in departure halls and in restaurants, bars and shops, while Perspex screens have been installed throughout the terminals, including check in desks, and gate rooms.

Stewart Wingate, chief executive, Gatwick Airport, said: “Having remained open throughout this pandemic the wellbeing and safety of our passengers and everyone that works at the airport remains our top priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have introduced a range of new social distancing and hygiene solutions to help this happen so we can all help protect each other when travelling through the airport.

“We want people to understand that airports and air travel is a safe environment in this Covid-19 travelling world.”

Gatwick closed the North Terminal in March as the Covid-19 outbreak severely curtailed demand for flights.

Wizz Air, Ryanair, easyJet, Belavia, Vueling and Blue Island will be among the carriers operating from the reopened terminal.

Wingate added: “We are pleased to be in a position to re-open the North Terminal and we look forward to welcoming back easyJet as they restart flights alongside our other airlines.

“The recent government announcement regarding the 14-day quarantine period for passengers arriving into the UK is, in our opinion, already having an impact on the start of air travel recovery.

“We accept the government’s absolute priority is the protection of public health, but we continue to push for regular, country by country reviews of quarantine regulations, based on medical evidence.”