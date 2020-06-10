Eurowings ramps up schedule as demand returns

Eurowings is significantly increasing its flight programme for both business and leisure travellers this summer as the coronavirus pandemic recedes in Europe.

The low-cost carrier will fly to 80 per cent of its destinations during the season.

Following the lifting of travel warnings in Germany, the interest in holiday destinations such as Italy, Spain, Greece and Croatia in particular is growing sharply.

Therefore, the Lufthansa subsidiary will be offering more than 100 summer sun and beach destinations in its flight schedule again in July.

Business travellers will also benefit from a significant expansion of frequencies to important business destinations within Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time since the corona crisis, double end-of-day connections are returning to the timetable - with the focus on flights from Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart and Cologne/Bonn.

In addition, numerous Eurowings connections from Berlin, Hanover, Munich and Nuremberg are in the flight schedule.

Palma de Mallorca currently leads the hit list of the most popular Eurowings destinations - followed by Sylt, Zurich and Ibiza.

Barcelona and Lisbon as well as the Greek holiday destinations Rhodes and Heraklion also enjoy strong demand.