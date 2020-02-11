Gathy to lead development of Amaala Island

Internationally renowned French-Belgian architect Jean-Michel Gathy has been appointed as master planner for Amaala Island, part of an ultra-luxury destination taking shape on the north western coastline of Saudi Arabia.

Principal designer of Denniston, Gathy said: “The Island development will be an immersive and interactive art-inspired jewel.

“Its lifestyle components, its landscaping, the museums, and art installations together with the art community will transform this island into the diamond of the Red Sea.

“It will feature many different venues for permanent installations or temporary exhibitions and artistic performances.

“The graphic layout of its spine will be distinctive from the air and will be recognised internationally as an iconic landmark.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The project features all elements programmed and reflects the areas, numbers and facilities.

“This is truly unique, nothing like it has ever been planned before.”

Representing one of Amaala’s trio of communities, the Island will be the tranquil home of an exclusive art community, and an Arabic botanical garden filled with sculptural pieces.

The Island will house masterpieces across four key design elements: a contemporary art museum and academy, a Riviera-lifestyle artists’ colony, immersive artistic experiences and art and sculpture co-creation opportunities.

Chief executive of Amaala, Nicholas Naples, said: “Amaala carves a unique positioning within the global hospitality portfolio, catering to select travellers looking for innovative experiential escapes.

“Our ambition is to create personalised experiences, catering to the individual needs of each guest.

“Entrenched in the philosophies of art, wellness, and inspired by the purity of the Red Sea, we are excited to be working alongside Jean-Michel Gathy and Denniston to bring to life our vision for the Island.

“It is here where our guests will embark on a transformational journey and feed the soul through arts and cultural offerings, with opportunities for philanthropic art co-creation.”

The active community of the Island will be anchored by an artists’ village of working studios, artisanal shops, galleries, plus exhibition and performance facilities hosting a year-round calendar of immersive, and transformative works, representing the pillar of arts and culture.

Fully aligned with Saudi Arabia’s ambitions for the future, the development of Amaala is being rolled out across three key phases, with completion of the destination aimed for ahead of the realisation of Saudi Vision 2030.

Designed to evolve and elevate the very best in travel, Amaala is located along Saudi Arabia’s northwest coast.

It is an ultra-luxury destination that focuses on curating transformative personal journeys inspired by arts, wellness and the purity of the Red Sea.

Set in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nature Reserve across three unique communities, the 3,800-square kilometres year-round destination will include 2,500 hotel keys and more than 800 residential villas, apartments and estate homes, alongside 200 high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness and recreation.

It will house three distinct offerings.

Triple Bay will offer a fully holistic wellness retreat, state-of-the-art diagnostic medical facilities and authentic treatments designed to feature the local environment.

Triple Bay will also be home to a fully integrated sports and entertainment community.

The Coastal Development is set to become the defining hub of contemporary art in the Middle East, playing host to a dynamic programme of exciting events from the global arts and cultural calendar.

The Island will be the tranquil home of an exclusive art community, and an Arabic botanical garden complemented by a collection of sculptural pieces.

Take a closer look at Breaking Travel News explores the development here.