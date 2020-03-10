Vietnam Airlines cuts routes to Europe as visa waivers are suspended

Vietnam Airlines will temporarily reduce the frequency of flights to Europe from March 25th.

The move comes as cases of Covid-19 continue to increase in the region.

Vietnam Airlines described the decision as a contribution to the containment of Covid-19, while also maintaining an aviation bridge connecting Vietnam and Europe.

The carrier will temporarily cut 14 flights per week on routes to Europe, including departure to London, Paris and Frankfurt.

Vietnam Airlines is taking pre-boarding body temperature checks for every passenger departing from Europe and providing them with face masks to use during the flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aircraft utilised for all international flights to Vietnam and those on which passengers have recorded abnormal health symptoms will be disinfected.

During the flight, passengers are advised to sit in one place and restrict unnecessary communication and movement throughout the cabin.

Regarding domestic routes, Vietnam Airlines also cleans and disinfects aircraft and frequently touched surfaces, headphones and other ground service equipment.

The government of Vietnam has also unilaterally suspended visa exemptions for eight European nations - Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain.