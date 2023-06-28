GARUDA INDONESIA ONCE AGAIN ACHIEVED THE TITLE OF “THE WORLD’S BEST AIRLINE CABIN CREW”

National airline Garuda Indonesia has once again achieved world recognition by being named “The World’s Best Airline Cabin Crew 2023” in the World Airline Awards organized by Skytrax, an independent aviation rating agency based in London, England.

The World’s Best Cabin Crew Award is the sixth time Garuda Indonesia’s cabin crew has received the award, having previously received it in 2014–2018. This achievement also makes Garuda Indonesia the only airline to receive this award for the sixth time.

The award was presented directly by the CEO of Skytrax, Edward Plaisted, to the President and CEO of Garuda Indonesia, Irfan Setiaputra, at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023 held at the Musée de l’Air et de l’Espace (Air and Space Museum) in conjunction with The Paris Air Show 2023 aerospace exhibition at Le Bourget, Paris, France.

The President and CEO of Garuda Indonesia, Irfan Setiaputra, stated on the occasion that it is an honor for Garuda Indonesia as a national flag carrier to be able to present its best achievements by carrying the name of Indonesia to the world, especially by promoting the culture of Indonesian hospitality, which we also represent through our cabin crew service philosophy in all flight service lines.

“Our focus is on how we can continue to improve services for service users under the #BecauseYouMatter philosophy. We strive to continue to improve flight services at various touch points in line with the needs and aspirations of passengers,” Irfan explained.

“This achievement is certainly not only a tangible form of the commitment of all Garuda Indonesia employees, especially the cabin crew, to always provide the best service that represents the diversity of Indonesian culture in all our service lines to all service users but also an encouragement for us to continue to strive to provide a seamless experience for the community amid joint efforts to accelerate performance improvement, which we are currently continuing to optimize,” explained Irfan.

“This award is also a separate momentum amidst the accelerated performance recovery steps implemented by Garuda Indonesia. Further, it is also a separate manifestation of Garuda Indonesia’s continuous efforts to provide the best service commitment for service users, especially through the consistency of flight service quality by all our cabin crew as the Company’s frontline,” Irfan explained.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Skytrax, Edward Plaisted, said on the same occasion that the achievement of “The World’s Best Cabin Crew” is one of the highest airlines achievements, especially in the aspect of services presented.

“We congratulate Garuda Indonesia for its achievement in winning the highest award as “World’s Best Cabin Crew” service for a sixth time in the World Airline Awards. It is uneasy to maintain the service aspect amid the various performance challenges that the airline industry must face after the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, all employees, particularly Garuda Indonesia cabin crew and management, should be proud of this achievement,” said Edward.

Previously, the assessment of “The World’s Best Airline Cabin Crew 2023” was carried out on several aspects—both from the technical services provided to the characteristics displayed by the cabin crew, especially the attitude of professionalism, enthusiasm, and hospitality to service users—via an online survey of the airline passenger’s satisfaction level around the world, which opened in September 2022 to May 2023 and was participated in by more than 325 world airlines.

“We would like to thank Garuda Indonesia customers who have entrusted their air travel with us. This achievement certainly motivates us to develop more initiatives that are always apt to meet the satisfaction of service users. We believe that Garuda Indonesia’s steps in the future can continue to have a positive multiplier effect, especially for the advancement of Indonesian tourism,” Irfan concluded.