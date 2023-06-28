NEOM’s Sindalah Island cements plans to be world’s luxury yachting hub

NEOM has signed a deal with superyacht concierge and maritime agency BWA Yachting. The firm will establish an office at NEOM’s luxury island development Sindalah.

BWA is the Key partner superyacht agency in NEOM and will provide services for the world’s most spectacular luxury vessels, as Sindalah becomes the Red Sea’s first ultra-prime superyacht destination.

Sindalah will be the first part of NEOM to open, one of NEOM’s 39 islands that will have more than 5,000 berths.

Antoni Vives, chief urban development and islands officer at NEOM, said: “Sindalah will redefine the luxury island experience and become the most sought-after yachting destination in the world, offering six months of winter sun and less than a day’s sail from the ports of the Mediterranean.

“Working with BWA Yachting will allow us to tap into their expertise and provide the unparalleled yachting ecosystem and elevated experience for which Sindalah will become synonymous. This partnership represents an important step as we invite the world to set sail for Sindalah.”

Paschalis Patsiokas CEO at BWA Yachting added: “We are honoured and excited to be invited by NEOM to establish our presence within this groundbreaking project. At BWA Yachting, we are committed to providing world-class services to superyachts visiting Sindalah and eagerly look forward to creating captivating NEOM itineraries, delivering extraordinary experiences for our clients in this spectacular new destination.”

Sindalah will have six months of winter sun a year, with the ‘ultra-prime’ marina offering 86 berths for yachts up to 50 meters. Additional serviced offshore buoys will provide mooring for superyachts up to 180 meters.

On land, Sindalah will be home to high-end restaurants, designer fashion and luxury retail and a golf course.

The island’s beach club promises ‘will be like no other, hosted by the region’s ‘top entertainment icons’, while the Marine Activities Center will provide underwater experiences,

Three luxury hotels, including a Four Seasons Resort and Saudi Arabia’s first Marriott International Autograph Collection Hotels property will also be on the island.

The sustainable design is being led by Italy’s Luca Dini Design & Architecture.

Source: Hotelier Middle East