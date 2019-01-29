G Adventures expands Galápagos cruise fleet

Tour operator G Adventures will welcome a sixth yacht to its fleet of vessels touring the Galápagos Islands, with departures starting in July next year.

The custom-built Reina Silvia Voyager catamaran will be among the most comfortable passenger touring vessels of its size in the Galápagos.

With 40 different itineraries, offering access to the 20 different islands, ranging from seven to 17 days in length, the ship will allow G Adventures to meet the increasing traveller demand.

There has been a 19 per cent surge in global bookings of its marine-based cruises in the region since January 2016.

The 103-foot Reina Silvia Voyager catamaran will cruise the Galápagos Islands as a high-end touring vessel, accommodating up to 16 passengers in ten cabins on two decks.

Eight of those cabins are designed for twin/double stays, and two are dedicated to solo travellers who prefer their own space at a good value.

Eight rooms offer private balconies, while all rooms have panoramic windows for optimal ocean viewing, plus bright, contemporary furnishings, artwork by local naturalist photographers, and energy-saving LED lighting.

Common areas on board will include an expansive third deck with lounge chairs for sunbathing, covered cocktail bar, grill station and an outdoor jacuzzi tub for relaxing under the sun or stars.

An indoor, air-conditioned salon with large video screen will enable visual presentations from specially trained naturalists, who will guide each group’s tour and help guests learn about the iconic wildlife and culture of the Galápagos Islands’ inhabitants.

“There is nothing in the world like making eye contact with a curious sea lion, gentle sea turtle, tiny seahorse or prehistoric iguana in a place where Darwin himself studied evolution.

“We want our guests to have all of these adventurous experiences and still enjoy a dose of maritime luxury,” said Yves Marceau, G Adventures Boston-based global vice president of product, who is overseeing the design and construction.

“The Reina Silvia Voyager is being purpose-built to enable nimble, immersive moments in and under the water, before welcoming guests back on board in ultimate comfort.”

All of the 2020 voyages will start and finish in the capital city of Quito, offering sailing through either the eastern or western Galápagos, including the inhabited islands of Isabela, Floreana, Santa Cruz and San Cristobal, plus eight other uninhabited islands which are protected within the Galápagos National Park system.