Four Seasons Launches New Travel Collection, The Perfect Companion for Any Destination

Informed by more than 60 years of history and a legacy in luxury travel, Four Seasons online retail platform Four Seasons at Home has launched a new travel collection that pays homage to the glamour of the golden age of travel.

The new collection reimagines iconic shapes and silhouettes for the modern traveller, elevated by thoughtful design details and unparalleled craftsmanship using the finest Italian pebble grain leather and organic cotton toile – proving that with the right travel companion, the journey can be just as rewarding as the destination.

“The new seven-piece travel collection was developed with a traveller-centric design and a commitment to excellence – a hallmark of Four Seasons – delivered through meticulous attention to detail to elevate the travel experience,” says Julie Bourgeois, Senior Vice President, Retail, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

Designed to be by one’s side, the travel collection features stylish carriers made for weekend trips or whirlwind expeditions and accessory cases that keep everyday essentials on hand.

“The new travel collection was inspired by old-world travel and combines craftsmanship and premium materials; it is the epitome of luxury,” continues Bourgeois. “We’re excited to offer the collection in two fashionable colors, providing global travellers with either a classic or a bold style option.”

Taking its cue from the season’s color palette, the collection comes to life in a timeless, neutral tone with attractive color accents in Malaysian Cocoa, a rich brown that will never go out of style, and limited-edition Kyoto Matcha, an eye-catching bright and joyful green.

Shop the new Travel Collection at https://shop.fourseasons.com/collections/new-arrivals