TFE Hotels announces the opening of the first Vibe Hotel to open outside of Australia

Vibe Hotel Singapore Orchard, the first Vibe Hotel to open outside of Australia, has officially opened. Managed by Far East Hospitality, a leading operator of hotels and serviced residences in Southeast Asia and joint venture partner in TFE Hotels, Vibe Singapore Orchard promises a social space for guests to connect with work, like-minded guests and travellers, and the local area.

The lifestyle hotel offers 256 rooms across five room categories (Superior, Deluxe, Premier, Family, Suites) alongside a Lobby Bar, Pool Bar and ROOS all-day dining restaurant. Located in the residential enclave of Orchard Road, within easy access to Singapore’s longest shopping belt, the hotel caters to travellers looking for a hotel that provides a welcome retreat amidst contemporary design.

TFE Hotels’ Group Chief Operating Officer, Chris Sedgwick, said whilst Singapore’s newest Vibe was firmly rooted in the pillars of “Lifestyle”, “Connection” and “Discovery”, guests could expect some distinctly Australian touches throughout the property.

“From the friendly Australian-style hospitality on arrival to the premium Penfolds wine range and Australian-inspired dishes ROOS to the O&M amenities and the Vibe pantry in room, there are Aussie touches at every point,” he said.

The hotel’s outdoor swimming pool serves as a space for guests to enjoy an outdoor barbecue with friends and family in typical Australian fashion, while keeping up with the latest on Aussie sports on the big screen at the Pool Bar.

Far East Hospitality’s Senior Vice President, Commercial, Gill Ishwinder, said the relationship between Singapore and Australia was a very close-knit one.

“As the first Vibe property to open outside of Australia, Vibe Singapore Orchard offers the best of both worlds – enabling local guests to experience a taste of Australia served up by the hotel’s friendly staff members, while allowing overseas visitors a trusted and familiar friend who can tell them what’s good to see, do or eat whilst in Singapore.”

Mr Ishwinder said a huge focus had placed on facilitating community and cultural immersion through a program called Vibe Discovery, featuring Discover Hidden Gems, Private Home Dining and Vibe Recommends — a series of carefully curated activities and in-house programmes by Vibe Singapore centred on unique and authentic hyperlocal experiences.

– Under Discover Hidden Gems, a Vibe Guide will take guests on an eye-opening and mouth-watering food tour, giving them a peek (and taste) of hidden gems around Singapore. A photographer by profession but foodie by nature, the Vibe Guide will make guests feel immediately at home, much like a familiar friend showing them delicious secrets around the neighbourhood. Guests will also pick up a couple of food photography tips along the way.

– Private Home Dining will welcome guests deep into the heartlands with the flavours of various home-made dishes across different cuisines prepared by private home dining chefs, reflective of the quintessential Singaporean way of life. Discover Hidden Gems and Private Home Dining experiences are available for Vibe guests to book at a nominal fee.

– Finally, Vibe Recommends will act as a comprehensive digital local guide to the endless possibilities of what to do and where to go in Singapore, including curated round-the-clock itineraries and exclusive perks for guests of Vibe Singapore