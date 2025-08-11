Forte Village Nature Park: a Living Mosaic of Sardinian Wildlife and Exotic Wonders

Forte Village expands its world of family-friendly experiences with the opening of the Forte Village Nature Park, a vibrant and immersive green space designed to connect guests, especially children, with the magic of the animal world. Nestled at the foot of the resort’s lush hillside, this unique project transforms an untouched corner of land into a living mosaic of habitats, species, and stories.

Created with sustainability and education in mind, the park brings together over 60 animals from 5 continents, including rare Sardinian breeds, exotic birds, and friendly domestic companions, all housed in areas that recreate their natural environments, respecting the animals’ needs and inspiring curiosity and respect for nature in the the resort’s guests.

All animals were born in captivity and come from certified breeders, ensuring they are accustomed to human interaction and cared for with the highest welfare standards.

At the entrance, the Mammal Area is home to a carefully curated selection of Sardinian and international species. Guests can observe:

• Fallow deer, including a rare white specimen, roaming among lush foliage and shady vegetation

• The much-loved Sardinian donkeys, including a rare albino specimen from the island of Asinara

• A pair of Cavallini della Giara, small wild horses native to Sardinia

• A family of Shetland ponies, proud parents of the filly Efisietta one of the park’s newest arrivals

• Three mouflons, iconic symbols of the strength and pride of Sardinian wildlife

The Educational Farm invites children to meet and interact with friendly animals, many of whom enjoy hand-feeding and cuddles, such as such as Tibetan goats, dwarf sheep, domestic rabbits, and sultan chickens as well as the exceptionally rare primitive Sardinian goats.

At the heart of the park lies a spectacular walk-in aviary, a 10-meter-tall sanctuary where birds fly freely among shrubs, dunes, and a central pond. Designed to allow visitor access, the aviary is a burst of color, sound, and vitality. Each species has been carefully selected not only for its beauty and origin, but also for its ability to coexist harmoniously within the ecosystem.

Among the most admired species:

• Chilean flamingos, black swans, glossy ibises, scarlet ibises, Magellan geese, whistling ducks, avocets, red-wattled lapwings, mandarin ducks, wood ducks, and Brazilian teals;

• Indian peacocks, white peafowls, white-cheeked turacos, crowned cranes, demoiselle cranes, common pheasants, golden pheasants, and ornamental doves

• In a smaller enclosed area live delicate Java sparrows and zebra finches, tiny exotic birds known for their vibrant plumage and melodic songs

Another beloved attraction is the tropical aviary, home to an extraordinary collection of parrots, including Mario, Brigida, and Kira, the iconic mascots of the resort. Cheerful and full of personality, these parrots have become true symbols of Forte Village. Mario, in particular, gave his name to Mario’s Village, a miniature town within the Children’s Wonderland made up of nine themed houses. The parrots also brighten the experience at the Children’s Restaurant, where young guests can enjoy healthy and fun meals in a space designed just for them.

Next to the main aviary, a second area hosts splendid Ring-necked parakeets, lively green parakeets, and colorful rainbow lorikeets, adding even more charm and vitality to this sanctuary of biodiversity.

The educational farm invites children to interact directly with the animals. Here, they can pet and feed Tibetan goats and meet Sardinian sheep, miniature sheep, dwarf rabbits, brown dwarf rabbits, Sultan chickens, Ko-Shamo, Crested Dutch Bantams, turkeys, Brahmas, Australorps, Padovana hens, guinea fowls, and a very rare specimen of primitive Sardinian goat.

Access to the Nature Park is reserved exclusively for Forte Village guests, who can choose between guided group tours or private visits. Each tour includes park admission and an exclusive Nature Park Kit, available in different versions, from the Nature Starter to the more adventurous Adventure Pro, which includes a water bottle, compass, cap, t-shirt, and binoculars for little explorers. Private tours (up to four people) can include a dedicated guide.

This represents the first phase of development for the Nature Park, an ambitious and evolving project that reflects Forte Village’s deep commitment to environmental responsibility. Future plans include the introduction of breeding and conservation programs for endangered species, the launch of educational initiatives aimed at raising awareness among younger generations about the importance of biodiversity, and the development of strategic partnerships with major organizations dedicated to environmental protection.

Forte Village was voted as World’s Leading Resort 2024, World’s Leading Sports Academy 2024, World’s Leading Sports Resort 2024, Europe’s Leading Luxury Beach Resort 2024, Europe’s Leading Resort 2024, Europe’s Leading Sports Academy 2024, Italy’s Leading Family Resort 2024 and Italy’s Leading Resort 2024 by the World Travel Awards

For information and reservations:

www.fortevillageresort.com

[email protected]

+39 070 921 8818