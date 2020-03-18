Foreign & Commonwealth Office urges Brits overseas to return home

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office has advised all British people travelling abroad to return to the UK now, if commercial flights are still available.

The government body warned international travel is becoming very limited as air routes are suspended, land borders close and new restrictions are put in place that prevent flights from leaving.

This could make it impossible to get back to the UK in the very near future, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office added.

Emirates, Cathay Pacific, South African Airways, Vietnam Airlines and Air Canada are among the carriers to have grounded virtually all flights in recent days, as global aviation comes to a standstill.

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office advised British travellers to contact their airline or travel company now, while also keeping ep up-to-date with travel advice.

“We are working with airlines to keep routes open, and calling for international action to keep routes open to enable British people can return home on commercial flights,” the Foreign & Commonwealth Office added in a statement.

“We are also working around the clock to support those British travellers who are already finding difficulties to come back to the UK.”

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office also continues to advise against all but essential overseas travel from the UK.

Coronavirus

Image: Kelly Barnes/AAP/PA Images