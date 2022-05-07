flydubai to operate flights from Dubai World Central

flydubai will operate flights to selected destinations from Dubai World Central (DWC) for a 45-day period from 09 May to 22 June 2022 during the northern runway refurbishment project at Dubai International. At DWC, passengers will continue to benefit from all the convenient travel services offered by flydubai. Flights to all other flydubai destinations will continue to operate from Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB).

Passengers are advised to check their departure and arrival airports in advance of travel to ensure they have the correct information. This information is available on flydubai.com, the Manage Booking Section on flydubai.com and will be clearly mentioned on the booking confirmations.

Passengers travelling from DWC will enjoy complimentary parking at the airport. In addition, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will provide a complimentary bus service between all terminals at DXB and DWC every 30 minutes.

List of destinations operating from DWC during the northern runway refurbishment project (from 09 May to 22 June 2022): https://www.flydubai.com/en/contact/operational-updates/temporary-operations-to-and-from-DWC