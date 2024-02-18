flydubai expands its network in Southeast Asia with the start of flights to Penang and Langkawi

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, inaugurated its operations to Langkawi and Penang on 10 February. The inaugural flight, which coincided with the auspicious first day of Chinese New Year, touched down at Penang International Airport (PEN) and Langkawi International Airport (LGK) and were met with a water cannon salute and a warm welcome by local authorities, becoming the first carrier to serve the two airports with a daily service from Dubai.

With the start of flights to Penang and Langkawi, flydubai expands its network in Southeast Asia to four destinations in two countries, including Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia, and Krabi and Pattaya in Thailand.

Commenting on the start of flights, Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said: “we are pleased to see our presence grow in Southeast Asia with the addition of Penang and Langkawi to our growing network. flydubai remains committed to opening up underserved markets and with the start of our daily service, we look forward to offering our passengers more opportunities to explore the beautiful region.”

The timing of the inaugural flight on the first day of Chinese New Year presents an exciting opportunity for tourists to immerse themselves in the multicultural festivities and vibrant events leading up to the 15 days of Chinese New Year celebrations in Penang. Through an array of Chinese New Year activities, Penang invites visitors to immerse themselves in the city’s dynamic cultural landscape, embracing the essence of the Lunar New Year celebrations.

YB Wong Hon Wai, Penang State EXCO for Tourism and Creative Economy (PETACE), said: “we are thrilled that flydubai has introduced Dubai to Penang and Langkawi, marking the first new direct flight route for our airport this year. We believe this will be another key international route from Penang, and we applaud flydubai’s efforts to make Penang a destination of choice for many regional travellers.”

The two new Malaysian destinations offer visitors from the UAE, and across the flydubai network, a blend of heritage, adventure and relaxation. Penang offers the perfect mixture of cultural richness and modern charm. Renowned for its vibrant street art, UNESCO-listed George Town captivates with colonial architecture and diverse cuisine. Meanwhile, Langkawi’s pristine beaches and lush landscapes offer a tropical haven for those seeking a beach holiday.

flydubai will operate its latest aircraft on these routes which feature lie-flat seats, internationally-inspired menus and hours of immersive entertainment in Business Class and seats designed to optimise space and comfort in Economy Class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flights to Langkawi will operate via a short stop in Penang, offering passengers from the UAE and across the region convenient travel options to explore these popular destinations.

Flight details

Starting from 10 February 2024, flights will operate daily from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) to Penang International Airport (PEN) and Langkawi International Airport (LGK).

Return Business Class fares from DXB to PEN start from AED 11,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 2,700.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to LGK start from AED 11,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 3,500.

Flights are available to book on flydubai.com, the official flydubai App, the UAE Contact Centre at (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or through travel partners.

For the full timetable, please visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/flying-with-us/timetable