flydubai introduces PressReader on board its fleet

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, further enhances its onboard experience with the introduction of PressReader. Passengers can enjoy complimentary access to a wide selection of PressReader’s digital magazines through the carrier’s inflight entertainment system on board 70% of flydubai’s fleet.

Over the next few months, the carrier will roll out the service on additional aircraft in its fleet.

This comes as part of flydubai’s growing partnership with PressReader where passengers visiting the flydubai Business Lounge at Dubai International (DXB) can enjoy complimentary access to PressReader’s wide range of content. By simply connecting to the Business Class Lounge WiFi network and downloading the PressReader app, passengers are able to search for and download their favourite publications before their flight.

With the carrier further enhancing its onboard experience, passengers travelling with flydubai in Business Class and Economy Class can now browse the latest business, news, travel and lifestyle digital content directly from their seats through the carrier’s inflight entertainment system. This service is available to flydubai passengers on a complimentary basis.

Daniel Kerrison, Senior Vice President of Inflight Operations at flydubai, said: “we are excited to expand our partnership with PressReader. Over the years, we have invested in new technologies as part of our commitment to improving customer experience and offering the right product at the right time. By introducing PressReader as a paperless alternative to print publications onboard, we provide our passengers with complimentary access to a wide range of popular international titles without contributing to extra fuel consumption.”

flydubai’s latest aircraft features the RAVE inflight entertainment system, provided by Safran Passenger Innovations (SPI). The exceptional seatback system has a full HD, 11.6-inch screen, with a wide selection of movies, TV shows, music and games, available for passengers in Economy Class if they choose to buy an entertainment package and complimentary for passengers in Business Class. The carrier has plans to introduce its inflight entertainment system on additional aircraft in its existing fleet.





“The expansion of our partnership with flydubai further strengthens our inflight presence,” said Carlos Martinez, Director of Partnerships at PressReader. “By offering a wide range of engaging publications through the flydubai IFE system, we are providing passengers with quality reading content during their flight, even in an offline environment.”

flydubai has created a growing network of more than 120 destinations in 54 countries served by a young and efficient fleet of 84 Boeing 737 aircraft.