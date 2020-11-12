First ‘Covid-19-free’ Lufthansa flight takes off in Germany

The first ‘negative only’ Lufthansa flight has taken off for Hamburg headed for Munich.

LH2058, which left Munich at 09:10, marked the start of Covid-19 antigen rapid testing on two daily flights between the two German cities.

All passengers onboard had previously tested negative for Covid-19.

Once the test was completed, customers received their test results via push message and e-mail.

All test results on the second daily flight, LH2059 from Hamburg to Munich, were also negative.

In close cooperation with the Munich and Hamburg airports as well as with the biotech companies Centogene and the Medicover Group’s medical care centre, MVZ Martinsried, the airline offers its customers the opportunity to be tested for Covid-19 free of charge before departure of the two daily flights.

Passengers who do not wish to be tested will be transferred to an alternative flight at no additional cost.

Only if the result is negative, the boarding pass will be activated and access to the gate will be granted.

Alternatively, passengers can present a negative PCR test taken no later than 48 hours prior to departure.

Lufthansa takes care of the complete rapid test procedure.

There are no extra costs for the passenger.

All they have to do is register in advance and allow a little more time before departure.

Ola Hansson, chief executive of Lufthansa Hub Munich, explained “We want to again expand the worldwide travel options for our customers while maintaining the highest hygiene and safety standards.

“Successful testing of entire flights can be an important key to this.

“With the test flights we have successfully launched today, we are gaining important knowledge and experience in handling rapid tests.”