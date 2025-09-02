First Dreamliner with Lufthansa Allegris lands in Frankfurt

Lufthansa welcomes the first Dreamliner with the Allegris cabin in Frankfurt: The Boeing 787-9 with the new interior in all classes landed at Frankfurt Airport from Seattle, WA. Initially, the newest member of the Lufthansa fleet will be used on flights from Frankfurt to Toronto, Canada, starting in mid-October. This year alone, Lufthansa expects up to nine more Boeing 787-9s at its largest hub in Frankfurt — equivalent to one new delivery every two weeks.

“I am particularly pleased that we can now offer our guests the premium Allegris experience in Frankfurt,” said Jens Ritter, CEO of Lufthansa Airlines. “With the arrival of the Boeing 787-9 today, the modernization of our long-haul fleet at our largest hub is now also receiving a major boost. This will enable us to use significantly quieter and fuel-efficient aircraft types featuring the latest technology for our guests in Frankfurt as well.”

The state-of-the-art ‘Dreamliner’ long-haul aircraft consumes on average only around 2.5 liters of kerosene per passenger and 100 kilometers of flight distance. That is approximately 25 percent less than its predecessor model. Lufthansa Airlines has ordered 29 Boeing 787-9s. In total, the airline expects to have 78 modern long-haul aircraft with Allegris on board in the next few years – the largest fleet modernization in its history.

The Boeing 787-9 offers travelers with Lufthansa Allegris in Frankfurt a new, improved travel experience. Guests in Lufthansa Business Class can enjoy their own suite, which offers even more comfort and privacy due to chest-high walls, a 27 inch-monitor, and ample storage space. Each suite also has its own wardrobe and personal minibar. Business Class Suites, Premium Economy, and Economy Class are already available for booking. As soon as the certification process for Allegris Business Class for Boeing Dreamliners is complete, these seats will also be available for booking.

Lufthansa Allegris has been in use on long-haul flights from Munich since summer 2024, with more than half a million passengers enjoying this travel experience in all classes since this time.

