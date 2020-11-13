Milestone Hotel launches new Royal Afternoon Tea

This weekend we are treated to the new release of the much-anticipated season four of The Crown.

In celebration, the Milestone Hotel & Residences, located in the heart of the Royal Borough of Kensington and overlooking Kensington Palace and Gardens, has announced a Royal Afternoon Tea.

Once open to the public on December 3rd, guests will embark on an enchanting royal journey whilst tucking into a scrumptious afternoon tea.

The centrepiece of the Royal Afternoon Tea sits an edible gold tiara, placed on top of a raspberry, strawberry and Valhrona chocolate mousse cube with a pistachio biscuit at its heart and sprayed with royal purple.

Afternoon Tea is a quintessentially English tradition and is upheld in its finest form at the Milestone.

Served in Cheneston’s Restaurant, the Park Lounge or the Conservatory, the exceptional experience is a true royal indulgence.

Discover a delicious array of delicate finger sandwiches, accompanied by warm freshly baked scones piled high with Devonshire clotted cream and home-made preserves, and a selection of pastries including éclairs, tartlets, cupcakes and macarons.

Enjoy a vast collection of loose-leaf teas or perhaps opt for a glass of Lanson Champagne, holder of a Royal Warrant to the Court of England since 1900.