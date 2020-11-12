Qatar Airways adds new destinations to global network

Qatar Airways resume flights and increase services to several destinations in the coming weeks, the carrier has announced.

The Middle Eastern airline will fly to Algiers twice a week from November 13th, with Chicago to follow, with nine flights a week starting from November 15th.

In between, on November 14th, a twice weekly service to Miami will resume, while there will also be 14 flights a week to New York.

Next month, Kiev will welcome three flights a week from December 18th, two flights a week will depart for Phuket from December 4th, with three flights a week for Seychelles and Warsaw from December 15th and December 16th, respectively.

The national carrier of the Qatar will also launch two new destinations in December with one weekly flight to Luanda, Angola starting from December 14th and four weekly flights to San Francisco from December 15th.

Qatar Airways Group, chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are delighted to continue rebuilding our network, resuming routes and adding new destinations.

“We have made it our priority to not only restart most of our existing destinations as soon as possible but also to launch new routes.

“With more than 700 weekly flights currently to just over 100 destinations, and plans to increase our network to more than 125 destinations by the end of the IATA winter season, our passengers will enjoy more options to travel when they want across the globe, safely and reliably.”