Lufthansa Relaunches Riyadh–Munich Route with Three Weekly Airbus A350 Flights Starting October 2025

With a new connection from Riyadh to Munich, Lufthansa is planning to grow its capacity in Saudi Arabia by around 50 percent. Starting with the upcoming winter schedule 2025/26 on 27 October 2025, Lufthansa will inaugurate this route, which was previously operated until 2017. The airline will welcome up to 300 passengers every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday morning, offering a direct five-hour flight to Munich, Lufthansa’s southern German hub. This service will enhance connectivity from the Saudi capital to the wider Lufthansa network.

Passengers from Saudi Arabia and the Middle East will soon have easier access to Munich Airport, a Skytrax five-star terminal. The new service, Flight LH641, departs Riyadh at 6:25 a.m. and arrives in Munich at 10:25 a.m. local time, providing ideal onward connections. The return flight departs Munich every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday at 9:45 p.m., arriving in Riyadh at 4:50 a.m. the next morning. This complements Lufthansa’s existing daily Riyadh–Frankfurt flights, offering passengers alternative schedules.

The route will be operated by a modern, fuel-efficient Airbus A350-900 with 293 seats across Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class. Return fares in Economy start at 1,495 SAR. Alongside this service, Lufthansa currently offers daily flights from Dammam and Riyadh to Frankfurt. ITA Airways operates five weekly flights from Riyadh and three weekly flights from Jeddah to Rome, while Eurowings connects Jeddah to Berlin, Cologne, and Stuttgart seven times weekly. With the new Munich service, Lufthansa Group airlines will operate 25 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia and over 120 weekly flights to the Middle East.

Lufthansa has served Saudi Arabia for 65 years, marking its anniversary recently in Dammam, the airline’s first Saudi destination. Demand from Riyadh continues to grow, driven by the city’s expansion and major events such as World Expo 2030 and the FIFA Men’s World Cup 2034 under Saudi Vision 2030, both of which will require increased air capacity.

Sadiq Mohamed, General Manager Sales Saudi Arabia at Lufthansa Group Airlines, commented:

“Munich is one of the most popular destinations in Western Europe for many of our customers. The airport itself is a relaxing, convenient, and beautiful gateway, whether travelers are connecting onward or visiting the city and its stunning surrounding region, known for its castles and picturesque lakes near the Alps.”

Munich Airport, one of Lufthansa’s two main hubs, offers Saudi travelers connections to around 130 global destinations, especially in Europe, America, and Asia. Munich—home to 1.5 million people—is celebrated for its culture, scenic landscapes, and major international companies like BMW, Siemens, and Allianz, as well as iconic events such as Oktoberfest and its Christmas markets.

Lufthansa was voted as Europe’s Leading Airline 2024 and Europe’s Leading Airline Brand 2024 by the World Travel Awards