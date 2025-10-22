Travelsoft Now Offers Global Access to Lufthansa Group’s Full NDC Content

Today the industry’s leading Travel Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company Travelsoft is pleased to announce that Lufthansa Group’s full NDC content is now available on the group’s transport aggregation solution Travelsoft Transport Hub.

Through this partnership, Lufthansa Group’s complete content will be accessible to hundreds of tour operators and travel agencies using the Travelsoft Group’s platforms – which currently transact bookings travel bookings worth around €40 billion per year –internationally across all of the Group’s brands in particular Orchestra in France and Traffics in Germany, but also Atcore, Travel Compositor and Travel Connection Technology.

This air content includes flights from Lufthansa (LH), Brussels Airlines (SN), Swiss International Air Lines (LX), Austrian Airlines (OS), Discover Airlines (4Y), and Air Dolomiti (EN), along with interline partners Air Canada and United Airlines.

In addition Travelsoft partners will also benefit from exclusive NDC-only fares, such as Economy Light and Business Saver, which are no longer available through legacy EDIFACT GDS channels.

As part Travelsoft’s considerable distribution reach it is worth highlighting that APG, the world’s largest airline representation network and Travelsoft’s preferred technology partner, will bring Lufthansa Group’s full content offering to its more than 3,000+ European partner travel agencies worldwide through its APG’s NDC portal.

Christian Sabbagh, Travelsoft’s Founder, said: “We are delighted to make Lufthansa Group’s high-quality NDC content available to our tour operator and travel agency clients worldwide who already transact around €40bn per year through our platforms. This partnership illustrates how Travelsoft contributes to the transformation of the tourism industry, enabling our partners to deliver more choice and value to travelers while embracing the future of distribution.”

Heinrich Lange, Vice President Digital Retailing at Lufthansa Group, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Travelsoft to bring our full NDC content to a wider audience. This collaboration strengthens our mission to expand modern airline distribution capabilities globally while unlocking exclusive, competitive offers for our partners. By leveraging Travelsoft’s extensive network, we can ensure that our customers have access to the best possible travel options, enhancing their overall experience.”

This collaboration strengthens the mission of Travelsoft to expand airline distribution while unlocking exclusive, competitive offers for its tour operator and travel agency partners around the world.