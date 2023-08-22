Ethiopian Airlines Partners with AAICEC to Establish International Convention Center in Addis Ababa

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the fastest-growing global airline brand and the continent’s largest airline, and Addis-Africa International Convention and Exhibition Centre (AAICEC), signed equity investment agreement to establish an international convention center in Addis Ababa that will host multiple business events.

The center being built and named AAICEC, will be one of the major national projects with the objective of transforming the image of the country. Ethiopian is participating in this project through equity investment to boost conferences, tourism, and trade in our country.

After the signing, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew said, “We are truly pleased to be part of yet another initiative that would boost our country’s tourism, trade and investment. Playing a catalyst role as an aviation ambassador from its inception, Ethiopian has been promoting Ethiopia across its destinations. We have embarked on Ethiopian Skylight hotel and tourism projects with the aim to boost the country’s tourism sector. Now, embarking on this equity investment with AAICEC, we have ascertained our commitment to deepen our role for the proliferation of tourism. We are glad to be part of this major national project that will increase our country’s visibility as an international conference and exhibition center.”

The center is believed to increase conference tourism in Ethiopia by offering convenient tourism services. The project, which lies on an area of about 70,000 sq. m, is estimated to be completed by the end of the first half of 2024 encompassing indoor and outdoor exhibition venues, multi-purpose halls, conference center, auditoriums, office space, shops, restaurant and café and children’s playground among other facilities.

Addis Ababa, the city where AAICEC will be built, is Africa’s political capital city, home to the headquarters of the African Union (AU), and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA). Ethiopian avails seamless connectivity from its major hub, Addis Ababa, to more than 134 destinations across five continents deploying more than 145 ultra-modern aircraft.

ADVERTISEMENT